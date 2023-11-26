Highlights Plymouth Argyle secured a surprising 2-0 victory against undefeated Sunderland, with Whittaker and Azaz scoring in the first half.

Schumacher praised his team's defensive awareness, particularly in containing Jack Clarke, one of Sunderland's star players.

With the win, Plymouth moved seven points clear of the relegation zone and will seek to improve their away form against Coventry City.

Plymouth Argyle returned to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, as Steven Schumacher's outfit recorded a 2-0 victory against a Sunderland side who were undefeated in three prior to making the arduous trip to Home Park.

Whilst Plymouth have certainly been a welcome addition to the Championship, having scored 29 and shipped 27 goals, not many people outside of Devon would have seen such a result coming, as the Black Cats looked to cement their place in the play-off picture, as they sat sixth ahead of kick-off.

However, two first-half strikes by Morgan Whittaker and Finn Azaz secured Plymouth's first win and clean sheet in a month, increasing the gap between themselves and the relegation zone to seven points. The club-record signing also took his goal tally to eight for the season with the opener on 24 minutes.

What has Steven Schumacher said after Plymouth's victory over Sunderland?

Tony Mowbray's side also possess one of the division's leading stars, Jack Clarke, who has continued his fine form so far this season and is continuously touted with moves to the Premier League, but the Argyle boss was full of praise for his side's defensive awareness, as it was a pivotal characteristic in the victory, keeping the man with 10 goal contributions in 17 games quiet.

The Black Cats recorded 24 attempts at goal across the ninety minutes, but only five of those went some way to testing Michael Cooper in the Argyle net.

"I thought Joe Edwards was top class playing against one of the best players in the Championship in Jack Clarke," Schumacher said via ChronicleLive. "He obviously got in a couple of times, Clarke, but I thought Joe did brilliantly against him. And Pleggy [Julio Pleguezuelo] and Gibbo [Lewis Gibson] looked solid."

"We picked Pleggy today bearing in mind Jobe Bellingham's positioning on the pitch, and we thought Pleggy was best-suited to sort that out because he goes a bit deeper."

"We knew the strength of the Sunderland team coming into it, how good they were and how threatening their forward players are."

"I just felt that if we could have taken one of those breaks we had in the second half then it would have given everybody a bit more room to relax but it wasn't meant to be, and a clean sheet was excellent."

"Look at the quality..." - Schumacher hails young talent on display at Home Park.

Whilst Sunderland's philosophy under Mowbray has been well documented, as they possess the youngest squad in the Championship by average age - 22.5 from 24 players used - Plymouth's starting XI on Saturday afternoon included eight players all 25 or younger.

This trend was highlighted by Schumacher post-match, as both sides have an array of talent among their ranks.

"You just look at the quality of the young players that were on the pitch for both teams. As I said in the week I felt there was going to be chances and there were."

Related 4 players Plymouth Argyle should be scouting ahead of the January transfer window Here we have picked four players Plymouth Argyle should be scouting ahead of January.

What next for Plymouth Argyle?

A win against one of the strongest sides in the Championship is bound to give this exuberant Argyle side a high amount of confidence, as we now head into a run of ten fixtures between now and New Year's Day.

Home form has been key for Schumacher's men so far this season, having only picked up three points on the road so far. They will look to improve that record at the CBS Arena on Tuesday night against Mark Robins' Coventry City side, who won 3-0 away to Millwall in their last game.