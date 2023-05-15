Notts County’s John Bostock missed the chance to seal the club’s promotion back to the Football League in dramatic fashion at the weekend.

The 31-year-old stepped up for a winning penalty chance in what was a dramatic afternoon in the National League play-off final.

The Magpies faced Chesterfield for a place in League Two next season, and the teams could not be separated after 120 minutes of action at Wembley Stadium.

A 1-1 draw turned into a 2-2 draw in extra time, with Bostock’s 88th minute strike bringing Notts County back into the game late on, having initially gone behind.

How did Notts County earn League Two promotion?

Bostock stepped up for the team’s fourth penalty attempt with the score 3-2 after four penalties to three.

That meant a Bostock goal would seal a place back in the fourth tier.

However, the midfielder attempted a panenka down the middle of the goal, but hit the crossbar instead to keep the shootout going into a fifth attempt each.

Fortunately for Notts County this did not prove decisive as the club sealed their promotion with a second match-winning attempt courtesy of Cedwyn Scott.

During the extensive on-pitch celebrations post-match, the player was interviewed about the penalty miss, where he joked that he thought it was a crossbar challenge.

"I thought it was crossbar challenge,” said Bostock, via the Daily Star.

“I thought that was it, if I scored that we’d have been celebrating.

"But Cedwyn Scott missed a penalty against Wrexham and he took us up today, so I’m relieved."

Notts County had finished second in the table to Wrexham, earning a record breaking points total of 107 points.

How will Notts County fare in League Two next season?

The historic club will make their return to the Football League after four seasons outside of the 92.

Their journey back to the fourth tier earned a lot of eyes due to their rivalry with Wrexham, with both clubs earning a record breaking total of points to create an incredibly tense and dramatic promotion battle.

Both clubs will fancy their chances of being competitive in League Two next season given how well they performed this year.

Notts County made hard work of their route back to the Football League, falling behind in each of their play-off ties before turning things around to eventually seal promotion.

Planning will now begin for how to best prepare for life back in the fourth division.