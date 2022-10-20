“I thought it was absolutely outstanding” – Gary Rowett speaks out on Millwall after Watford win

Despite a bit of a slower start to the season than they would have hoped for, Millwall’s form has really picked up in the last few games.

Last night the Lions welcomed Watford to the Den and made it three wins from their last three games with a convincing 3-0 result against the Hornets.

Although Watford aren’t in the best form, they were a promotion favourite for the season so this is a great result for Gary Rowett’s side and it takes them up to eighth in the league.

It was a Tom Bradshaw hat-trick that put the game to bed before half-time with his first goal in the eighth minute and his third in the 33rd.

Unsurprisingly, Rowett was pleased with the result as he told Southwark News: “I think it’s the best result of the season, I think it’s the best scoreline of the season.”

However, the boss is well aware that his side’s performance wasn’t the most pleasing on the eye although after that result it’s not the main focus as he said: “It’s so difficult to say if it’s the best [performance]. I thought the way we started the game was certainly the best we’ve started at home. Against a very good side that were in the Premier League last year with good individuals, I felt we needed to start aggressively. I probably didn’t expect us to start quite so aggressively!

“I just said to the players in there, it was almost horribly beautiful after about five or ten minutes because they weren’t dealing with it and couldn’t deal with it. It was almost like the players thought let’s just keep doing it and to go 3-0 up by putting balls in good areas, backing it up, being aggressive, winning flicks. Coops [Cooper] has won so many first-contacts tonight off set pieces, it’s a massive strength of ours.

“There’s also some really good finishes amongst that as well. You look at Bradders’ first goal, it’s an absolutely sensational finish. It’s a volley almost with the outside of his foot, finds the side netting. The second one is a great bit of play from Benno [Bennett], brilliant bit of play off Coops’ flick and it’s a tap-in. The third one is a lovely little touch from Bradders inside with his left foot, then he sends the ‘keeper the wrong way with his finish.

“Three good goals, I thought we had some other good opportunities. To actually limit them to a lot of long-range efforts and not too many clear-cut chances, we allowed a few late on, which I was a bit disappointed by because I wanted a clean sheet.

“Overall, in terms of effort levels, grit, determination, togetherness, spirit, I thought it was absolutely outstanding.”

The Verdict:

This is really encouraging for Rowett as he sees a lot of quality in different aspects of his side’s performance and that has translated to them picking up a good result this week.

As the boss looks for his side to keep up their current run of good form it’s about bringing aspects of the performance together and delivering one that’s well rounded and pleasing on the eye.

However, results are the most important things and if Millwall continue to get points under their belt you can imagine that people won’t mind as much about what the performance looks like.