“I think you’d be mad not to” – Sunderland fan pundit weighs in on future of PSG loanee

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Edouard Michut arrived at Sunderland late on during the summer transfer window, with the 19-year-old arriving on an immediate loan deal.

The Championship club will have the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season, with a tweet from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano at the time of the transfer claiming that the fee was around the €5 million.

Having to immediately be patient when he first arrived, the teenager has now emerged as a fairly regular starter at The Stadium of Light.

Sharing his thoughts on the young midfielder and whether or not the Black Cats should make his deal permanent, FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke said: “I 100% believe that we should sign Edouard Michut. I don’t see why we wouldn’t.

“It’s quite a cheap fee and for the profit we could make on him, I think you’d be mad not to.

“He’s a brilliant, brilliant talent at such a young age already and he’s only going to go and get better.

Think you’re a hardcore Sunderland fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 What year was Sunderland founded? 1879 1889 1899 1909

“He’s stapled himself as a starter almost every week now, so I’d definitely like to sign him.”

The verdict

All things considered, it would be a surprise if the Black Cats opted against signing the young midfielder when they are presented with the option in the summer.

Considering that he is still a teenager and is starting fairly regularly in the Championship, you cannot help but feel that his price tag will increase exponentially in the immediate future.

This would be an excellent deal for the Black Cats to complete, especially if he can continue impressing in what remains of this Championship season.

Tony Mowbray is an excellent manager for young players to develop under and Michut could reach excellent heights if he is to remain at Sunderland beyond the end of this campaign.