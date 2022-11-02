“I think we’ve got loads of work to do” – Ian Evatt outlines area Bolton Wanderers need to improve in

Bolton Wanderers have had somewhat of a steady start to this season’s League One campaign, as the Trotters currently occupy the final spot in the play-off places.

Bolton headed into the game against Oxford United last weekend unbeaten in four in all competitions, but that run came crashing to a halt as the U’s took all three points at the University of Bolton Stadium.

October was a busy month for the Trotters as they played a total of eight games in all competitions; therefore, time on the training ground was limited for Ian Evatt as he grappled with the fixture congestion.

In their 16 games in League One this season, the Trotters have produced 19 goals, a tally that is significantly lower than the rest of the league’s top six. While Evatt’s men have only scored two or more goals in the league on just six occasions.

This will be alarming to Evatt because his side has a percentage of 64% shooting from within the 18 yard box, compared to 31% outside of the box.

This hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Evatt stating after the club’s 3-1 defeat to Oxford at the weekend that his side are often “getting things wrong” in the final third of the pitch.

Wanderers will now be looking ahead to this weekend’s fixture against Barnsley in the FA Cup first round before travelling to face Cambridge United a week on Saturday. Evatt is hoping that in these upcoming games he will see an improvement from his attacking players.

Evatt said, via The Bolton News: “I think we’ve got loads of work to do the next two weeks. I think we’ve really got an opportunity now to drill some rules into the players.

Training loads have been difficult this month because of the number of games, so we have not had time on the grass, and I think we get really affected when we don’t have it.

I think our detail gets affected, and we just need to remind the players of when we are in certain positions, what is required and what’s expected, especially in the final third, it is a numbers game.”

Evatt feels that an area that his side needs to improve on is getting more players into the box when the ball is out wide.

He added: “I don’t think at times we play the numbers game well enough. We have players that want to come short to feet and want to build around the box, and then when we get into great crossing positions, we have not got enough numbers or bodies in the box.

We need to really drill down into some detail about what is required, where we are around that box, what type of cross is needed, and then the positions, making sure we have got all areas of the box covered – near, middle, far, and someone for the cutback.

At the moment, we are not in the positions we should be, and we can give them all the video and data we want, but sometimes you need to physically show them on the training pitch, have the time to do that, and move people around to work on things.

October has been play and recover and the whole group in particular together has been challenging.”

The Verdict

Evatt will know that if his side is to remain in the play-off picture, they need to start scoring more goals. As mentioned, their tally is considerably lower than that of their play-off rivals.

Bolton have several options up top, with the likes of Dion Charles, Oladapo Afolayan, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, and Elias Kachunga all being called upon. However, their top goal scorer this season is Charles, with just three goals, and after that there is a handful of players on two goals.

So you can see that even though goals are being shared amongst the squad, Bolton are somewhat lacking that killer instinct in front of goal, and you could say they don’t have that man who is going to get them 20 goals a season.

This will be a concern for Evatt, as he knows putting the ball in the back of the net is what wins football matches. So the Trotters’ boss will be hoping more time on the training pitch will in fact help the side going forward.