‘I think West Brom will be joining Leeds’ – We predict what will happen as WBA, Brentford and Fulham eye second: The verdict

The 2019/20 Sky Bet Championship season finishes this evening, and amazingly, three clubs can still claim the second automatic promotion spot.

West Brom are in the driving seat and know a win will secure them second spot, but Brentford and Fulham are following closely and could leapfrog the Baggies if results go their way.

One thing is for certain though, the pressure is on Slaven Bilic’s side to get the result.

So, who will get that second spot tonight?

The team here at FLW predict…..

George Dagless

West Brom.

They’ve been thrown a lifeline after Brentford couldn’t beat Stoke and I think that will reset them in terms of their focus and they’ll get it done.

They’re against a QPR side who you wouldn’t rule out from winning but, at the same time, the Hoops don’t have anything to play for.

Brentford and Fulham are playing Barnsley and Wigan respectively, both of those sides are fighting for their lives and will be tough to beat.

For me, West Brom get this done this evening.

Alfie Burns

West Brom, they’ll take their second chance.

Slaven Bilic and his men must have thought the chance had gone in the dressing room at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night and the 12 hours ahead of Brentford’s defeat to Stoke will have been gutting for them.

So, for that reason, I’m expecting to see the Baggies use that emotion to get the win required to get them over the line.

Second chances like this are rare and the Baggies can’t let it pass them by.

Jacob Potter

I’ve got to stick to my guns and say West Brom will be promoted automatically.

Slaven Bilic’s side have shown their quality at times this season, but haven’t quite been at their best since competitive action got back under way.

They should have automatic promotion already wrapped up, and it could be a season-defining blow if they were to miss out on the top-two in the final match of the season.

They take on a QPR side that have nothing to play for though, and haven’t looked good at all since returning to action.

However, they did pick up a surprising win against Millwall at the weekend, and will be eager to spoil the promotion party at The Hawthorns on Wednesday evening.

Brentford have got a winnable match against relegation-threatened Barnsley at Griffin Park, and they’ll be sure to keep the pressure on the Baggies right up until the full-time whistle.

But I think Slaven Bilic’s men will come out on top against QPR, which will be enough to see them make a timely return to the Premier League.

Ned Holmes

This is a tough one.

Prior to the restart I earmarked Brentford to make a late surge and claim the second automatic promotion spot but I think their chance may have come and gone on the weekend.

The Baggies haven’t been in the best form in recent weeks but you feel the defeat to Huddersfield Town may shock them into action.

They handed the impetus to the Bees on the weekend and it’s difficult to see them slipping up again with promotion now back in their hands.

West Brom need win against QPR at the Hawthorns and I think they’re going to get it done.

Brentford will likely pick up all three points as well but it will be too little, too late for Thomas Frank’s side.

George Harbey

I think West Brom will be joining Leeds United in the Premier League next season.

The Baggies have been really inconsistent since the season’s restart and have been nowhere near their best, and they have come up against teams who have a lot to play for.

QPR, however, don’t have anything to play for and have been on a poor run of form of late, and with a big three points needed, I think that Albion should face no problems in picking up a win tonight.

I don’t think Brentford are nailed on to beat Barnsley, either. The Tykes are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the table and have real character and belief in their squad, as shown in their late 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Fulham will find it tough away at Wigan, too, but I don’t think Brentford’s or Fulham’s results will matter, as I think Albion will ease past QPR.