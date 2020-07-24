‘I think we’ll see him ask to leave’ – Tottenham register interest in signing Fulham player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli this summer, as per the Daily Mail.

Spurs are reportedly exploring back-up options for Hugo Lloris, with AFC Bournemouth’s Aaron Ramsdale and Watford’s Ben Foster also said to be on their radar.

Bettinelli has only one year left on his deal at Craven Cottage, and having recently been linked with a move to Celtic, previous reports have suggested that he could be available for as little as £1m this summer.

The 28-year-old has made only 14 appearances under Scott Parker this season, having lost his place in the team to Marek Rodak.

Here, the FLW team discuss this potential departure at Craven Cottage…

George Dagless

I think we’ll see him ask to leave.

Marek Rodak is clearly the number one at Fulham now and he looks capable of growing into a fine goalkeeper for the club.

Bettinelli is still a good stopper in his own right, though, and will want to move this summer to get playing.

I don’t see him getting that necessarily at Spurs but it is a chance to join a big club so you can see why he might be tempted.

One thing is for sure, though, and that’s that he needs to leave.

Jacob Potter

I’m not convinced they actually need him.

Bettinelli has been a steady option between the posts for Fulham over the years, but I have my doubts as to whether he’d be capable of making the step up to the Premier League, especially with Spurs.

He definitely wouldn’t be first-choice goalkeeper either, so I would be very surprised if he was looking to move to Jose Mourinho’s side.

There are safer, better and more experienced options to have as a backup goalkeeper for Spurs in the Premier League next season, and Bettinelli will surely be looking to move somewhere where first-team football is guaranteed on a regular basis.

This would be a poor move for both parties involved, that’s for sure.

Ned Holmes

Yes, for me this is a good time for them to look to cash in on Bettinelli.

Rodak has been fantastic this term and clearly established himself as their first-choice goalkeeper.

At 23, the Polish shot-stopper looks as though he could be in possession of the number one jersey for years to come.

That leaves Bettinelli playing second fiddle – a situation he’s unlikely to be particularly content with.

With that in mind and with an eye on ensuring they can get a high fee, now looks like the right time to look to offload Bettinelli.

The 28-year-old still has one year and a one-year option left on his current deal at Craven Cottage, which should put the west London side in a good negotiating position.