‘I think we will see him leave’ – What next for for 2017 addition at Nottingham Forest? The verdict

It’s fair to say Tendayi Darikwa is firmly out of the first-team picture at Nottingham Forest.

Signed by the Reds back in 2017, the 29-year-old right-back has struggled with injury niggles and has subsequently found a consistent starting berth hard to come by over the last three seasons.

With the player’s contract expiring in the summer, Forest may look to move on the defender in the upcoming January transfer window rather than let him leave on a free transfer in the summer.

Darikwa currently has to contend with Cyrus Christie and Carl Jenkinson for a spot in the eleven and any chances of a spot in Hughton’s team look sparse at present.

So, with all this in mind, do you expect the Reds to shift Darikwa in the new year?

The team here at FLW discuss….

Toby Wilding

Surely a parting of the ways would be best for all parties here.

Darikwa simply isn’t getting the game time he needs at Forest right now, and will surely be keen to move on in order to start playing more regularly as soon as possible, lest he fade into obscurity somewhat.

You also feel as though Forest ought to be willing to let him go in January, then they can at least receive some sort of a fee for him, rather than see him leave for free when his contract expires at the end of this season.

Indeed, should Forest decide to let him go, then you feel that with the experience and pedigree he possesses, there will be a number of clubs who would be interested in handing Darikwa a new opportunity elsewhere.

Alfie Burns

I think we will see him leave.

He’s so far down the pecking order at the City Ground and not even a change in management has opened the door for him to step back into the first-team picture.

It’s unfortunate for him, as he’s clearly raring to go. However, January offers fresh hope for him.

Clubs will be keen to take a right-back of his quality and I don’t see him struggling to find a move.

The timing is right for all parties to bid their goodbyes.

George Dagless

I think there’s a chance for that.

Of course, Chris Hughton might want to keep his squad together as much as possible given the nature of the season and how quickly we have seen injury crises develop this year.

I do, however, think that the former Brighton manager may well begin to start shaping the squad into how he wants it to look and that could well see the full-back moving on.

He’ll aim to add in January, too, and so Forest could be quite active in the next window – so I expect exits will likely be on the cards as well.