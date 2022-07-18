“I think wages might be an issue” – Ipswich Town fan pundit reveals familiar face he’d like to see signed by the club this summer

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town have had themselves a fairly good summer so far.

Tying key players in Wes Burns and Luke Woolfenden down to longer-term deals, whilst simultaneously bringing in players such as Dom Ball and Freddie Ladapo, the Tractor Boys are looking fairly good heading into 2022/23.

Clubs never want to rest on their laurels, though, so no doubt Ipswich will be continuing to explore the transfer market in the coming weeks.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Ipswich Town fan pundit Henry for his thoughts on who he would like the club to sign this summer, if he had to realistically choose one more addition.

“Easy one. It’s a bit of a cop out answer and that’s Bersant Celina.” Henry told FLW.

“Getting him in a third season, third time lucky, getting us up. He knows the style of football, the club, knows the players, the formation, he knows the tactics, etc.

“I think we need someone in that central attacking midfield space that is adaptable to play out wide and then cut in. I think he provides that spark and magic that we need just behind the striker.

“I think he works well with Chaplin. I think he can also play in that eight role we saw against Oxford.

“However, I think wages might be an issue.” Henry added.

“He’s apparently on upwards of 20-25k in terms of weekly wage and I think in League One that’s just not going to happen.

“I don’t think Ashton and McKenna and the board are happy to go above their pre-determined wage structure.

“Aside from Celina, I think Hirst from Leicester would be a great option.

“Ipswich do need a different type of striker and I think he’d come at a decent price, a really good age, somebody that McKenna can work with and offer us a different style of threat.

“So I think either Celina or Hirst.”

The Verdict

A good choice by our fan pundit here.

Celina was great at Ipswich Town last season, and if they could convince him to re-join once again this summer, it would be somewhat of a coup.

It would however require the player to take a hefty wage drop by the sounds of it, with our fan pundit claiming Celina’s current wage goes far beyond what a League One club can offer.

Given he has been there twice, the player must like the club, the fans, and the general environment at Portman Road, so perhaps he would be willing to do so.

With clubs from the Championship also reportedly keen, this one could be tough to get over the line for the Tractor Boys.