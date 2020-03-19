‘I think this is the right call’ – Jude Birmingham update emerges as Dortmund, Man Utd and Chelsea linger: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Thev saga concerning Birmingham City starlet Jude Bellingham looks to be coming to a close, with a report suggesting that the youngster has picked Borussia Dortmund, according to German sport publication Bild.

The outlet is reporting that Borussia Dortmund are set to land Bellingham, with the youngster picking BVB ahead of Bayern Munich and Manchester United, therefore bringing to an end the race to sign talented 16-year-old.

But is Dortmund the right club for Bellingham?

George Harbey

“I think that out of all the three clubs interested – Man United, Chelsea, Dortmund – the latter would be the best choice for Bellingham’s development and future growth.

“The 16-year-old has lit up the Championship this season, so much so, that it would be almost impossible for him to sit on the bench elsewhere and let that game time and development go to waste.

“Dortmund are a club that offer youth a chance, with the likes of Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho all standing out for the German side in the Champions League this season.

“It would be a fantastic opportunity for Bellingham, playing in the Champions League and competing with Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga, but it’s one which doesn’t seem too unrealistic and you’d expect him to feature regularly.”

Dean Cooke

“Bellingham has big decisions to make now and will have many more to do so in the future, and choosing Borussia Dortmund at this early stage in his career is one of the best things that the youngster could have done.

“Out of all the clubs interested, Dortmund are arguably the club that has the least amount of star names in their side, but they’re a team that breeds young talent and can get them competing in the major European competitions against the very best.

“Player such as Jadon Sancho have developed magnificently during his time in Germany, and Bellingham will only do the same due to this one key point and that’s the fact that he’ll be given the responsibility to play in the first-team regardless of his age.

“If the 16-year-old was to join Manchester United or Bayern Munich then he would be stuck in the youth sides for a season or two and that could see his development dwindle. He’s good enough to be apart of the Dortmund squad right now, and that’s why he’s going there.”

Jacob Potter

“I think this is the right call to be honest.

“Bellingham has been nothing short of a revelation for Birmingham City this season, and he’d be more than deserving of a deal to a more reputable club.

“Borussia Dortmund have already shown that they’re willing to give young players a chance in the first-team, and I think Bellingham has made the right decision in choosing them over the likes of Manchester United.

“The midfielder will need regular game time to further his development in senior football, and Dortmund will be the ideal club for him to do just that.

“Jadon Sancho is a classic example of a player that is thriving in the Dortmund first-team, and I truly believe that Bellingham could be the next player to follow in his footsteps in the near future for the German giants if they can get this deal over the line.”