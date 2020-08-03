‘I think this is a good fit’ – Stoke City weigh up transfer move for 25-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City are eyeing a move for Rangers winger Jordan Jones, as per Teamtalk.

The Potters are joined by a plethora of Championship clubs keen on a move for the 25-year-old who struggled to make an impact in Steven Gerrard’s Rangers team last season.

Michael O’Neill at Stoke will be keen to refresh the Potters team this summer as they look to improve on what was a disappointing 2019/20 season in the Championship.

So, would Jones be a wise signing for Stoke? Do they need him?

The team here at FLW take a look….

George Dagless

Potentially.

I like the sound of what Stoke are trying this summer – clearing out some deadwood and getting in some young, hungry players with a point to prove.

Jones is absolutely a player that has talent and a point to prove, too, having seen his move to Rangers not exactly work out.

Indeed, he’ll be eager to show why the Gers signed him in the first place and Michael O’Neill seems set to add an SPFL flavour to his side this summer, so that could help the winger too.

It’s a risk in the sense that Jones might have lost confidence at Rangers but, if O’Neill can build him up, it could be a clever move.

Jacob Potter

I can understand their thinking behind this one.

Jones has struggled for consistent minutes whilst with Rangers, and he’ll be eager to get his career back on track after it somewhat stalling with Steven Gerrard’s side.

But it’s good to see the Gers boss being willing to move him on during the summer transfer window, as he simply won’t have been getting anywhere near enough game time with the Scottish giants in the 2020/21 season.

Stoke City need strength in depth in midfield ahead of the new season, and I think Jones would provide them with that.

He’ll be hungry to prove himself in the Championship, and I think Michael O’Neill is more than capable of getting the best out of him.

They’ve not been good enough in recent seasons, and the Potters desperately need players that will play for the badge.

Alfie Burns

It’s vitally important that Stoke oversee some changes in their squad this summer and faith has to be with Michael O’Neill as he oversees the changes required.

He’s got a good eye for a player and his time spent as an international manager give him a great knowledge of players like Jones.

Of course, there is Championship interest from elsewhere in the 25-year-old, but Stoke undoubtedly have an edge when it comes to their manager.

O’Neill can get a tune out of the winger and offer Stoke a decent option.

I think this is a good fit.