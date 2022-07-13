“I think they’re going to be the dark horses” – Coventry City fan pundit issues Hull City prediction as new Championship season looms

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Coventry City fan pundit Neil Littlewood has issued his prediction for who could be a dark horse in the Championship this season.

He believes that Hull City could spring a surprise this campaign, as they begin a new era under the ownership of Acun Ilicali.

The Coventry supporter believes the Tigers have recruited well and have the potential to go on to better things over the next year.

The loss of Keane Lewis-Potter will see the club receive up to £16 million for the youngster.

The fan pundit believes that this money could be reinvested back into the squad to make a very competitive team for Shota Arveladze.

This is why, alongside the additions of Jean Michael Seri and Ozan Tufan, he sees so much potential in Hull’s ability to climb the Championship table, and to become quite competitive in the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, he expects Sunderland to be one of the more disappointing outfits in the league over the next 12 months.

“One team next season who are going to have a strong, strong season is Hull City,” Littlewood told Football League World.

“I think they’re going to be the dark horses this year. I think they’ve done really well with their recruitment, obviously they’ve had the takeover.

“If they sell Lewis-Potter for the £16-20 million that they’re talking about, they can reinvest that quite well.

“The signing of Jean Michael Seri is a phenomenal signing for this level, they’ve got [Ozan Tufan].

“I think they’ve recruited well, there’s still more business for them to do. I could see them bringing in potentially a couple more from Turkey.

“So I think they’re going to be the dark horses.

“Also, on the flip side of that, I think Sunderland are going to have a rude awakening coming up.

“They’ll probably beat [Coventry] first game of the season, but I could see them being in the bottom six coming the end of the year.”

Quiz: The big Coventry City summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 Who did Coventry sign Kasey Palmer from in June? Aston Villa Bristol Rovers Cardiff City Bristol City

Hull finished 19th in the table last season upon their return to the second tier of English football.

Arveladze took over the side midway through the campaign, replacing Grant McCann following the completion of Ilicali’s takeover of the club.

Their season gets underway against Bristol City on July 30.

The Verdict

Hull is an interesting prediction to be a dark horse over the next campaign.

Arveladze had difficulties with the team upon his arrival, but their recruitment this summer has been encouraging.

It wouldn’t be unheard of for a team to jump from 19th to the top six over the course of one season, Huddersfield Town finished 3rd last May having been 20th the year before.

But it will certainly take a lot of work from Hull to get everything right so suddenly, even with the ambition being shown in the transfer market.