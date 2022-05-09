“I think they’ll win it handsomely” – Pundit makes prediction regarding Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland play-off clash

Two sleeping giants of the EFL will clash once again on Monday night as Sunderland make the trip to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday in the second leg of their League One play-off semi-final.

The Black Cats will make the journey to South Yorkshire with a one goal advantage courtesy of Ross Stewart’s first-half strike on Friday evening.

Alex Neil’s team will be facing a capacity crowd though when they take on the Owls for the second time this week, and they will know full well that Wednesday have been firing in goals left, right and centre in recent months on home soil.

Darren Moore’s side have scored 25 goals in their last eight home contests, but Sunderland will pose the stiffest test of the lot as they look to secure their passage to Wembley to face Wycombe Wanderers.

One man who is confident that the hosts will dispose of Sunderland this evening though is Carlton Palmer.

The former England international played for the Owls on two separate occasions in his career, featuring 227 times in league matches for the club, and he is extremely confident in his former side getting the job done.

“Sheffield Wednesday have one of the best records in the Football League at home, they’re a good side at home, they don’t get turned over too often and I’m not expecting them to tonight,” Palmer said.

“I think they’ll win the game tonight and I think they’ll win it handsomely – maybe two or three nil.”

The Verdict

Wednesday have not been beaten many times in 2022 and their home record for the year has seen them defeated just the once, which bodes well for the second leg this evening.

However their opponents have not lost away from home under Alex Neil since he arrived – they have become a lot more solid since the Scot replaced Lee Johnson.

Sunderland’s defenders are going to have to be on their game tonight as Wednesday have so many creative players in the final third, and they have more depth in that area than the Black Cats as well.

In the first leg, Josh Windass, Callum Paterson and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing were all on the bench, and whilst the Owls went scoreless in that match, it may not be the same in the reverse fixture.