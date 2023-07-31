Ipswich Town could be set to take the Championship by storm if pre-season predictions are anything to go by.

The Tractor Boys earned an impressive second place in League One last year, earning 98 points under Kieran McKenna.

The Ipswich boss had a successful first full season in charge at Portman Road, with the team finally putting an end to their time in the third tier.

Ipswich will now be aiming to be competitive in the second division as they prepare for their first year back in the league since 2019.

How will Ipswich Town fare in the Championship next season?

Ali Maxwell has predicted that the Suffolk club could even compete for automatic promotion to the Premier League this year.

Ipswich have not been in the top division since 2002, but the EFL pundit has tipped McKenna’s side for a play-off position with a prediction of third place for the team ahead of the campaign getting underway this weekend.

“We are pretty in love with Ipswich Town, and we’re pretty in love with how strong we perceive them to be heading into the Championship campaign,” said Maxwell, via Not the Top 20.

“Kieran McKenna in charge had six months or so to get his feet under the table and start implementing a certain style of play.

“It’s true that they had, in particular, one stretch where they lost their shooting boots, where they were frustrated in front of goal and they didn’t finish chances and they dropped points.

“Outside of that, they were simply sensational.

“The squad is strong, it’s been built really well in the last three windows or so.

“I think that they have players for every role and position, I think that McKenna is such a good tactician that when I talk about roles and positions it can sometimes be subtly changed and tweaked in-game without the team losing any shape or quality.

“And I think they’ll come flying out the traps basically.

“There is such confidence and bullishness coming from within this club.

“There is a chance it’s too much, and it could lead to complacency, but I’m taking it as a massive positive.”

Ipswich will get their season underway on 6 August with a trip to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland in the evening kick-off.

McKenna’s side will host their first Championship game in Portman Road in four years when they take on Stoke City a week later on 12 August.

Can Ipswich Town compete for promotion next season?

To finish second in League One and then immediately fight for automatic promotion to the Premier League is not unheard of.

A number of clubs have done that in the recent past, with Sunderland even earning a play-off place last year after earning promotion through the play-offs in League One in 2022.

It is a big ambition for the club to have, and these types of pre-season predictions will only pile on the pressure.

But there is no harm in aiming for the stars, and it is an achievable goal if they can translate their dominant performances of last season into the Championship.