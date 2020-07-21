‘I think they’ll be fighting a losing battle’ – Premier League club circle midfielder: Can Fulham retain him? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham loanee Harrison Reed is reportedly on the radar of Burnley, with Sean Dyche a big fan of the midfielder contracted to Southampton.

Reed remains a Southampton player, but he’s been excelling in the midfield at Fulham this season, with his form since the restart last month very impressive.

However, any ambition Fulham had of retaining the 25-year-old’s service long-term is complicated by interest from Burnley, as per Football Insider.

Here, our writers assess whether there’s any chance of Reed sticking with the Cottagers beyond this season…

Sam Rourke

It certainly affects their chances.

Reed has been a real bright spark for Scott Parker and Fulham this season, with his tenacious yet tidy performances really catching the eye.

At 25 years old, Reed will want to ensure the next club he goes to will ensure he’s a frequent starter in the first-team, and you do wonder whether Southampton may yet offer him that after a stellar campaign in west London.

I’d be surprised if Fulham did not make a play to sign Reed on a permanent deal this summer though, and their chances of sealing an agreement would most likely be heightened if they achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Ultimately, the division that the Cottagers find themselves in this season may play a large role in any potential agreement.

Is Reed a guaranteed starter at Burnley? It’s hard to say, they have a number of proficient central midfielders at the club already so it may be harder to get in the team – and he may see more opportunities for a starting berth at Fulham next season if they do move.

Jacob Potter

I think they’ll be fighting a losing battle in the summer.

Reed has certainly made a positive impact on the Fulham team this season, as they look to make a swift return to the Premier League.

But with Burnley reportedly interested in reaching an agreement to land his signature, I think they’ll be in pole position to sign him.

If Fulham aren’t to win promotion into the top-flight, then it seems almost impossible that Reed will sign for them permanently.

Burnley are a team that are now established in the Premier League, and you would imagine that a move to Turf Moor will tempt Reed more than a move to Fulham for another season.

George Harbey

I think Fulham have got to be confident about their chances of signing Reed on a permanent basis, although a lot does depend on whether they win promotion or not.

Reed has been impressive for Fulham this season and he has been bright since the season’s restart having recovered from a couple of frustrating injury problems, and his tenacity in the middle of the park is key for Scott Parker’s side.

At Craven Cottage, he is playing under a manager who trusts in him and believes in him, which must be really relieving for the player as he has found it tough to break into Southampton’s first-team thus far.

If Fulham go up and can negotiate a good fee for the midfielder then I don’t see why a deal can’t be done, but you’ve got to consider whether the player would like to drop back down into the Championship if Fulham stay down, when there is potentially an opportunity to play in the Premier League for an impressive team like Burnley.

It’s a tough one, for sure.