‘I think they should consider it’ – Nigel Clough’s future at Mansfield Town: The verdict

Mansfield Town have flattered to deceive considerably since losing out in the League Two play-offs in 2018/19.

The Stags missed out on automatic promotion on the last game of the season that year and David Flitcroft left the club that summer. Unsuccessful reigns of John Dempster and Graham Coughlan followed with the club mainly competing towards the bottom end in League Two.

There were some shoots of recovery under Nigel Clough last term however they do not seem present anymore and the Stags look nothing like a team who could compete for a top seven finish.

Clough has been granted more patience that his two predecessors due to the credit in the bank he had following a very successful managerial stint with Burton Albion. However the club are inside the relegation zone nearly a third of the way through the season, something has to give.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see whether they believe that Clough should be sacked if Mansfield do not beat Tranmere Rovers at Field Mill on Saturday…

Alfie Burns

It’s a bleak picture for the minute at Mansfield and you would fully understand if the board were getting trigger happy at this stage.

23rd in the table is not good enough for Mansfield. They would have expected Clough to have been challenging at the opposite end of the table.

Whether he should lose his job if Mansfield lost to Tranmere, though, is another matter. We’ve got to put respect on Tranmere’s name, they are one of League Two’s better sides and sit narrowly outside the play-off places. There’s no shame in any side losing to them.

Of course, if Clough keeps losing games, the time will come and the board will have to take action. It might just be a touch harsh to do that after playing Tranmere.

After all, League Two remains as tight as it always is. A couple of victories for Clough and the table paints a very different picture.

George Dagless

I think they should consider it.

Yes, they’ve had a fair amount of injuries this season and that hasn’t helped them but, even so, results have been nowhere near good enough and they should not be sat so precariously down at the bottom of the league right now.

At times Clough has cut quite a frustrated figure and he has let that be known in interviews which I don’t always think have helped his cause, with the players not always responding to that style of man motivation.

I think there’s obviously a chance he could turn it around but a fair amount of the fans appear to have had enough now and only a win will surely do against Tranmere to try and appease things for a little while at least.

Toby Wilding

It does seem as though this may be something Mansfield will need to consider if they are to lose again this weekend.

When you look at the squad they have assembled, and the ambitions the club clearly have, it is hard not to feel that they are falling well short of where they should be at the minute.

As a result, they may need to make a change quickly, while there is still time left in the season for them to have a chance of meeting those expectations, which could be bad news for Clough if they suffer defeat on Saturday.

But with Tranmere themselves making a very strong start to this season, it could be hard for Mansfield to get a result against the Merseyside club, meaning you do have to fear for Clough at this moment in time.