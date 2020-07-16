‘I think they need to be wary’ – Pressure grows on Leeds United as Barnsley clash awaits: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Championship table-toppers Leeds United face off against Barnsley tonight at Elland Road in a massive clash for both sides.

The hosts know that a win can put them within touching distance of sealing a long-awaited return to the Premier League, whilst Gerhard Struber’s Barnsley know three points would be huge in their pursuit to avoid the drop to League One.

So, how do you think this Yorkshire clash will pan out tonight with so much riding on it?

The team here at FLW discuss….

Alfie Burns

It’s going to be incredibly tense, with so much on the line for both sides. Anyone that knows the Championship would be telling you this is far from a home banker, particularly at this stage of the season.

Leeds have it all to play for at the top and the midweek results elsewhere will fire them up. Any slip up allows West Brom and Brentford a sniff of catching them and a loss for Marcelo Bielsa’s side could mean they are third by the time they face Derby County on Sunday.

With that in mind, you’ve got to expect a determined Leeds side will meet this challenge head on, but Barnsley are a tough opponent and they need points on the board quickly if they are to have any chance of avoiding relegation.

The table might well stay true to itself this evening, but Barnsley have battling qualities and made things tough for Leeds earlier in the season.

Ultimately, you can’t sit here and expect bottom to beat top tonight, but this is the Championship and we love the unpredictability it throws up.

Can you name the stadium of these 40 EFL clubs? Have a go now!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF HULL CITY'S STADIUM? KCOM Stadium KTOM Stadium KPOM Stadium KROM Stadium

George Dagless

Leeds will win this but not as they did against Stoke.

It’s a derby, even behind closed doors, and Barnsley really need a result tonight to keep their survival hopes alive.

For that reason, it is going to be a close-run thing but Leeds should have enough quality to see it out anyway.

I’ll go 3-1 to the Whites and that will have them on the brink of a return to the Premier League at long last.

George Harbey

I think Leeds will win, but I wouldn’t bank on it completely and I think they need to be wary.

Barnsley are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table, and anything other than a win for the Tykes would be detrimental to their hopes of survival, and it would leave them sitting four points adrift of safety with only two games remaining.

I don’t expect Gerhard Struber’s side to come out all guns blazing and attack from the off, though. I think they’ll be organised and sit back and look to hit Leeds on the counter, and that’s when the Whites often struggle as proven against Luton Town at the end of last month.

If Leeds can nick an early goal, then it should be a straight-forward task for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, as Barnsley would have to come out and attack and that could leave gaps for the hosts to exploit, as they always do so well.

I’m predicting a 1-0 win for Leeds, though.