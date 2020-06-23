‘I think they might come up just short’ – A closer look at Barnsley after QPR success: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Gerhard Struber’s Barnsley picked up a vital three points on Saturday as they secured a 1-0 victory over QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

A solitary Elliot Simoes goal sealed the win for Gerhard Struber’s in what is a major boost in their pursuit of avoiding the drop to League One.

The Tykes currently sit in 23rd position, and with eight games to go, they still have a chance of avoiding the drop.

From what you saw on Saturday, do you think Struber can keep the Tykes in the Championship?

The team here at FLW have their say…

Jacob Potter

I still think they’re fighting a losing battle.

I didn’t expect Barnsley to get a positive result against QPR, and they showed much-needed fight and determination to pick up a crucial three points.

But they’ve still got some tough fixtures still to play, and the Oakwell faithful will be under no illusions as to how big of a task it is to keep them in the second tier of English football this term.

I do still think they’ll give it a good go in battling to survive, but I can see the added quality in their relegation rivals just coming out on top from now until the end of the season.

If Barnsley had shown this sort of fight earlier on in the season, then I don’t think they’d be in the tricky position that they find themselves in with eight matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

It’s still a sizeable points difference to safety in the Championship, and I just can’t see them being able to bridge that gap with their run of fixtures.

Alfie Burns

They’ve got real fight about them and Saturday was a show that they won’t give up just yet in terms of surviving in the Championship.

The issue Barnsley have got is that they are chasing their best run of form, at the most crucial point of the season, which makes things that little bit more difficult.

One win doesn’t get them out of it, it is going to have to be an extended run of positive results, but Struber will be pumping belief into his squad that they can get the job done.

The Tykes won’t go down without a fight and stranger things have happened than a club in their position pulling off a great escape.

Personally, I think they might come up just short, but I’m looking forward to watching them battle for their Championship status.

Ned Holmes

The Tykes have still got a long, long way to go but yes, I do think Struber can keep them up this season.

QPR looked out of sorts on Saturday but you have to credit Barnsley for their performance. Struber’s side beat a side that many had tipped to make a late play-off push and they are really starting to find their identity under the Austrian boss, which can only be good news for their survival hopes.

They remain four points from safety but what I think is key for the Tykes is the number of sides that are in the relegation battle. There are seven other teams that are either in the relegation zone or within three points of it, and Struber’s men just have to ensure they’re above three of those.

Their run-in is by no means easy but they play three sides also battling relegation – Wigan, Stoke, and Luton – so if they can win those games and get some results elsewhere they may just do it.