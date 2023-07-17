Pundit Carlton Palmer says Cameron Dawson is good enough to be Sheffield Wednesday's number one next season, but believes they need to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer to provide competition.

After spending the first half of last season as second choice behind David Stockdale, Dawson was handed an opportunity between the sticks in December.

He was dropped for Stockdale in March after a number of unconvincing performances, but just three games later, he was restored to the team, keeping his place until the end of the season and helping the Owls to promotion to the Championship.

Stockdale departed the club at the end of his contract and has since joined National League side York City, meaning Wednesday are in the market for goalkeeping reinforcements this summer.

The Owls are reportedly keen to bring Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell back to the club after his successful loan spell in the 2021-22 season, but they face competition from Hull City and Swansea City.

They have also been linked with Axel Werner, who is a free agent after leaving Spanish side Elche at the end of his contract and manager Xisco Munoz says they are closing in on the addition of a new goalkeeper.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer backed Dawson to continue as Wednesday's first choice goalkeeper, but believes it is a position they need to strengthen.

"Cameron Dawson took over from Stockdale midway through last season and held his place as number one goalkeeper at Sheffield Wednesday," Palmer said.

"He's a very, very good goalkeeper, I think he's capable of being the number one, but I think they do need to bring in another goalkeeper to rival Dawson given the Owls released experienced goalkeeper Stockdale at the end of the season."

Do Sheffield Wednesday need to bring in another goalkeeper this summer?

Palmer is right that the Owls need to recruit a new goalkeeper.

Stockdale's departure leaves Pierce Charles and Luke Jackson as the back-up options to Dawson and as neither have much first-team experience, it would be a risk to rely on them should Dawson sustain an injury.

There are also question marks over Dawson's suitability for the Championship after he made a number of errors last season and his previous struggles in the second tier, but overall he performed well in the second half of the campaign and arguably deserves to keep his place.

Munoz's comments suggest the arrival of a new goalkeeper is imminent and increased competition for Dawson can only be a positive.

The permanent signing of defender Reece James is the club's only bit of business so far this summer and with an incredibly small squad currently, Wednesday have plenty of work to do in the market over the coming months.

With just under three weeks to go until the Owls' Championship opener against Southampton at Hillsborough, Munoz will be hoping that the arrival of the new goalkeeper will be the first of many new additions to add some much-needed depth and quality to his squad.