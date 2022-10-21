“I think they are there for the taking” – Preston North End fan pundit issues score prediction ahead of Blackpool derby clash

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The Championship throws up a derby clash in West Lancashire this weekend as Blackpool host Preston North End.

With just one win in their last five, the home side sit 21st and aren’t in their finest form.

Meanwhile, Preston sit 9th in the division, winning three of their last five league matches, including last time out versus Huddersfield Town.

Form does often tend to go out of the window when there is a derby clash of some sort, though.

Having said all of that, we asked FLW’s PNE fan pundit Sam Wheeden for his score prediction ahead of the match this weekend.

“I’m gonna go with Blackpool 0-1 Preston North End.” Sam told FLW.

“I tend to always opt on the side of pessimism and be a bit pessimistic about us but I just think with Blackpool having lost to Hull and Preston, who if we’d have drawn with Bristol City, it would have looked an alright month.

“We’ve got 10 points out of our last six so when you look at it in that sort of perspective we are on a decent run of form even though performances, apart from the Norwich game, haven’t really merited the points we’ve got.

“I think Blackpool are a team that even though they’ve had a decent couple of results in two out of the last three I think they are there for the taking and I think there’s a lot more pressure on Michael Appleton than there is on Ryan Lowe which could really play into Preston’s favour.”

The clash between Blackpool and PNE is scheduled for a 12:30PM kickoff UK time tomorrow afternoon.

The Verdict

This one definitely looks like it could be a narrow scoreline.

Preston don’t score many goals, but they don’t concede many either, and their away form so far in the Championship has been particularly good.

For those reasons, I think our fan pundit’s prediction of a 1-0 away win could be spot on.

As Blackpool recently showed against Watford, though, they can be a force to be reckoned with at Bloomfield Road and give anyone a tough match on their day.