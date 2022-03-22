“I think there’s a Premier League player there” – Fulham fan pundit wants club to strike Liverpool transfer agreement

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Liverpool defender Neco Williams is keen on a permanent switch to Fulham following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, according to Football Insider.

The 20-year-old Wales international made a January deadline day switch to the Cottagers after being restricted to just nine appearances in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season.

Williams has flourished since the move, scoring twice and assisting two goals in nine appearances for Marco Silva’s outfit and has forged an understanding partnership with ex-Reds midfielder Harry Wilson down the right flank.

Fulham quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 Aleksandar Mitrovic Partizan Anderlecht

With his path into the first-team at Anfield blocked by Trent Alexander-Arnold, Williams is reportedly willing to make the loan switch a more full-time arrangement, with Liverpool apparently valuing him at £12 million.

And according to FLW’s Fulham fan pundit Matt Baldwin, the club’s hierarchy should be making the signing of Williams this summer a high priority one.

“I think for the price that is being quoted I would snap Liverpool’s hand off for that,” Matt said.

“I think you look at what Neco’s managed to do – he’s had various spurts at Liverpool but when I’ve seen him he’s never really put in a bad performance and there’s a hint that there’s a Premier League player there.

“But also I think he’s taken to the Championship like a duck to water and the fact he’s keeping Kenny Tete out of the side, who was arguably the best right-back in the division for a long spell, that just shows how well Neco has done.

“So I think there’s a Premier League player there, and also when you look at what he’s able to do with his versatility because whilst he’s naturally a right-back he has played at left wing back at times for Wales and I know that’s a position that we’re probably going to strengthen.

“So if he has to be pushed out there then so be it – I’ve also seen things that he can play as a right winger or in a more attacking role so the flexibility is there and for that sort of money based on what he’s done for us in the Championship, I think that would be an excellent deal, especially when you consider that quality depth is something that we’ve lacked each time we go up to the Premier League.

“If you go up with right-backs in Kenny Tete and Neco Williams, I think we would be in a very strong position.”

The Verdict

Williams, despite being just 20 years old, has a bit of a pedigree already having played in the Premier League, European competitions and at international level.

But when you have Trent Alexander-Arnold in-front of you in the pecking order then what hope do you have?

Williams has been unlucky to bump into a world-class talent in the same position, and it’s unlikely he will ever get a look-in on a regular basis at Anfield.

Therefore the potential permanent move to Craven Cottage makes a ton of sense and it could be a platform for bigger things considering he will more-than likely have that position locked down at right-back for years to come.