EFL pundit George Elek believes that Derby County can have no complaints about their defeat away at Peterborough United and that boss Paul Warne will have concerns about his side's lack of creativity.

The Rams put in an okay first half display away at the play-off chasing side, but went on to concede two goals in what was a flat second half.

The 2-0 defeat continued a worrying trend of form for Derby at a crucial stage of the season, with three losses in their last four, and back to back defeats now in League One.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Not The Top 20 Podcast, Elek believes Warne will be concerned with how Derby dominated the first half so much, and yet created so little.

"Derby can't have many complaints, basically." Elek said on the NTT20 podcast.

"Posh took their chances, Derby's keeper should have probably done better with both goals.

"And, you know, when they had one guilty-edged chance through Barkhuizen, he wasn't able to hit the target or put it in the back of the net.

"I wouldn't say there was a massive gulf between the sides.

"For Derby, I think there'll be concerns from Paul Warne that they were able to control a game but not really look particularly dangerous within that half."

With Derby's form having dropped off in recent weeks, the Rams are now clinging on to their spot inside of League One's top six.

Indeed, Peterborough themselves are the side closest to them, sitting just one point behind in seventh place, and with four wins in their last five, they look like the team with all the momentum at this stage of the season.

Wycombe in eighth are just three points behind the Rams, too, with Portsmouth in ninth six points adrift.

The Verdict

Paul Warne will definitely not be happy to lose back-to-back games with Derby County at this stage of the season.

In fact, on the ITV EFL highlights show he even said as much, believing that good sides do not lose two in a row.

However, his Rams have done, and they simply have to pick themselves up, dust themselves off and go again.

At this stage of the season it is likely too late for some big, great tactical re-think.

With a game against Ipswich at home to come on Saturday, Derby could find themselves outside of the top six come Saturday tea time, which will send alarm bells ringing at Pride Park.

A trip to Forest Green awaits after that, but given they beat Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, they will be no pushovers either.