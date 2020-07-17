‘I think the Reds can do better’ – Nottingham Forest eyeing up seven-goal forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing SCO Angers forward Stephane Bahoken, according to Ouest France.

The 28-year-old was reportedly on Forest’s radar back in January, with the Reds now looking to lure the Cameroon international to the City Ground ahead of a potential return to the Premier League.

Bahoken has struggled for regular game time due to injury this term, scoring seven goals in 24 appearances for Angers.

Ouest France, though, claim that Forest remain interested in the striker, with head of international recruitment Jose Anigo still keen to lure the striker to the East Midlands.

Here, the FLW team discuss the potential signing of Bahoken…

Ned Holmes

This is an interesting one for Forest.

The jury remains out on Nuno Da Costa and while Lewis Grabban has been fantastic once again this term, he’s not getting any younger.

From that perspective, bolstering their options in the forward line makes an awful lot of sense for Lamouchi and the signing of Bahoken would see him do just that.

The 28-year-old has a good record but he’s hardly been prolific in his career so far and in that sense, I like this as a move if they’re still a Championship side.

Should they make it to the Premier League, I’d question whether Bahoken is the right signing to make.

George Dagless

I’m not too sure.

He’s a decent enough striker but I think Forest, if they’re going to get a new forward in, need to get someone that can really challenge Lewis Grabban.

Looking at it, the Reds ideally should look for a proven striker in the Championship or the Premier League, if they go up, and I think there are better options out there.

Bahoken didn’t score many in Ligue 1 before it ground to a halt and he was playing for an Angers side that did finish mid-table so they weren’t just cannon-fodder.

He’s got ability, but I think the Reds can do better.

Do you know the nickname of these 40 EFL clubs?

1 of 40 WHAT IS BARNSLEY'S NICKNAME? The Spikes The Tykes The Flights The Knights

Jacob Potter

He could be worth a punt for Forest.

Bahoken was in impressive form for Angers this season in the French top-flight, having scored seven goals in 24 appearances.

Forest already have a strong option in Lewis Grabban in attack this season, but apart from him, they don’t have much competition to challenge him for his starting spot.

Bahoken could be the player to come in and do just that though, which is exactly what Forest need if they’re to be promoted into the Premier League this season.

It should be a no-brainer for the Reds to look to strengthen their squad if they’re promoted, as the current options aren’t quite good enough for the top-flight.

You would imagine that Bahoken will be tempted by a move to The City Ground next season, but an agreement could hinge on which division Sabri Lamouchi’s side are playing their football in next term.