“I think the club would take it” – Bristol City fan pundit addresses the future of Antoine Semenyo

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hitting excellent form in recent weeks, Antoine Semenyo is proving to be a real handful for Championship defenders.

Netting six goals and providing eight assists in 20 Championship outings, the 22-year-old is proving to be a bright spark in a mediocre campaign for the Robins.

Semenyo has been particularly devastating in more recent weeks, scoring all six of his goals, and seven of his eight assists in Bristol City’s last 13 games.

Journalist Dean Jones revealed to GiveMeSport that clubs who were enquiring about the young forward in January were told that he was valued around the £15 million mark.

Issuing his verdict on the reported cost of Semenyo, FLW TV’s Bristol City fan pundit Ben Mead said: “Antoine is a great player. We’ve seen over the last few weeks, and especially against Boro that he is definitely a much better player than he was at the start of the season.

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Bristol City players play for now?

1 of 24 1. Cole Skuse Ipswich Town Southend United Gillingham Colchester United

“He is holding the ball up a lot more, he is scoring a lot more goals, he’s assisting more, and even when he’s not having his best game, he is still getting an assist and a goal, and that is what you need with a striker.

“I think £15-20 (million) would be pushing it but obviously if a club is going to offer that, if a club is going to offer £20 million for Semenyo, then I would take it.

“But I would like to keep our young players down, that is Semenyo, Scott, Massengo.

“I would love them to sign a four/five-year deal at the club and stay because we’ve seen this season, all of those players that I just mentioned, as well as you know, Cam Pring, Ayman Benarous, they’ve been given a chance in the first team and they’ve been brilliant.

“So, I’m not sure how much he is worth, he’s probably not that. But, if someone does come in with a bid this summer, I think the club would take it.”

The verdict

The Championship is an excellent market for Premier League clubs and European teams, especially when looking at younger players.

The only downside when it comes to the EFL, and particularly the Championship, is that these young players seem to be very expensive.

However, £15 million would seem like great value for a player who has as high of a ceiling as Semenyo, with his recent performances an indicator as to how good he can be on his day.

His goal contributions, combined with his athleticism and physicality make him an exciting prospect who has all the tools to enjoy a successful career in this division and beyond.