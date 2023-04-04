Pundit Adrian Clarke believes Middlesbrough's clash against Burnley on Friday is the perfect game for them to bounce back and give themselves confidence, speaking on the What the EFL?! Podcast.

The Teesside outfit were perhaps expected to close the gap between themselves and Sheffield United once more on Saturday, with the Blades facing a difficult away trip against Norwich City and Boro travelling to relegation battlers Huddersfield Town, who have been woeful for much of the campaign.

However, Michael Carrick's side suffered a 4-2 defeat against the Terriers and the Blades capitalised on that by securing all three points against the Canaries.

How far are Middlesbrough away from Sheffield United?

Boro are now six points behind United with Paul Heckingbottom's side also having a game in hand.

With Carrick's men now having just seven league games left to make up the deficit and secure second spot, it's looking less and less likely that they will be able to catch the Blades despite the fact they have been so consistent under the former Manchester United midfielder.

And they will be consigned to the lottery of the play-offs unless they do make up this gap, with Luton Town level on points with them as well, which is another problem that Boro wouldn't have wanted as they look to hunt down United.

With the Clarets travelling to Teesside this week, the hosts will have to do a lot better than they did in West Yorkshire to give themselves a good chance of securing three points, with Vincent Kompany's men being the best side in the division by far this term.

What did Adrian Clarke say?

Going unbeaten in the league since the early stages of November, some would argue that this is the worst possible game Boro could have next as they look to bounce back straight away.

However, Clarke has taken a more positive view of the fixture and believes the rewards could be big for them if they come out on top.

He said [5:52]: "It is [their next game is Burnley] but I think that’s good.

"I think the fact that they’ve got Burnley up as the next one is a good opportunity to try and bounce back with a result that could really lift their self-belief and put Sheffield United under pressure again, I guess.

"I think they can wipe the slate here and just move on from it quite quickly."

Is this a good game for Middlesbrough?

If the Clarets were already on the beach by now, then many would agree but the Lancashire outfit will want to seal promotion as quickly as possible.

They will be particularly keen to secure all three points after firing a blank against Sunderland at Turf Moor, something they will be frustrated with after seeing Boro lose at the weekend.

Kompany's side could have easily been two points better off than they are - but Boro definitely won't be able to catch the Clarets if they lose this game and that would be a mathematical certainty.

The thought of Boro catching Kompany's side was never really realistic - but Burnley will be delighted if they can make themselves unreachable on Teesside - though Carrick's men are likely to provide them with a difficult challenge.

Even if Friday's hosts don't go on to seal automatic promotion, they will still be motivated to win every game between now and the end of the season to give them some momentum going into the play-offs. Victories will also help them to ensure that they have the semi-final second leg tie at home.