Highlights Brighton's recruitment has been impressive and they are negotiating with Derby County for centre back Eiran Cashin.

Derby has rejected multiple bids from Brighton but are open to a deal with a loan-back clause and a £3m minimum fee.

A potential deal would benefit all parties involved, as Brighton needs squad depth for the Europa League, Cashin would join a promising manager, and Derby can plan for replacements without jeopardising their promotion ambitions.

It has been well documented over the past two to three years that Brighton and Hove Albion's recruitment from all quarters of the globe has been as equally remarkable as their rise to the UEFA Europa League at the end of last season, and it's showing no signs of slowing down.

However, they find themselves in a tough negotiation with League One outfit Derby County over a deal for the highly-rated centre back Eiran Cashin.

The Rams have endured a slow start to this League One campaign, with two 2-1 home defeats to Wigan and Oxford respectively with a 3-0 win away to neighbours Burton Albion sandwiched in between, and the chance of losing one of their key men would only increase tension around Pride Park.

What has Carlton Palmer had to say on this transfer saga?

However, not all is lost as John Percy of the Telegraph reports that Paul Warne's side have rejected up to four bids at present from Brighton, with the club making it clear that any deal for the Irishman must include a loan-back clause for the remainder of the season and a minimum fee of £3m.

Palmer believes that Derby are using their knowhow very well in order to drive De Zerbi's outfit into a bargain that benefits both clubs in the short and long term.

"The talented defender is wanted by Brighton, despite the fact Derby have turned down four offers for the 21-year-old, and have insisted on their fee of £3m plus the loan-back clause.

"Clubs know that Brighton have the money, with the sales of MacAllister, Caicedo and Sanchez all totalling to around £180m, so they can afford to stand firm." Palmer continued.

"I think its a fair price for a player that has a very bright future ahead of himself". He added.

Will we see a deal play out that benefits all parties?

If Derby were to see their ideal outcome come to fruition, it would be a deal that benefits both clubs and Cashin for the upcoming season.

It is understandable why Brighton are looking to add depth into their own squad, as qualifying for the Europa League means that Quotas must be met, and more squad rotation is likely if the club are to progress into the latter stages of the competition.

Cashin would also see the benefits of the move, joining a manager who has already nurtered the likes of Evan Ferguson, Julio Enciso and most recently Simon Adingra, who scored in their 4-1 victory against top-flight new boys Luton Town at the weekend.

However, with the strength in depth Albion already possess at centre-back with the likes of England international and captain Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster and Jan Paul van Hecke, Cashin would have to be extremely patient before gaining a consistent run of minutes. Therefore, staying in a defence where he is already a key figure having featured 74 times for Derby so far wouldn't be the end of the world

From Derby's point of view, it also allows Paul Warne to eye up potential replacements with time in this summer window remaining, or failing that in January without jeopardising their promotion ambitions.