“I think that ship has sailed” – Michael Carrick set for Martin Payero decision at Middlesbrough: The verdict

Things have not gone as you imagine Martin Payero would have wanted them to since he joined Middlesbrough back in the summer of 2021.

Arriving from Banfield in his native Argentina for a reported £6million, the midfielder managed just 15 appearances and one goal in all competitions for the Championship side last season.

As a result, the summer transfer window saw the 24-year-old return to Argentina, as he linked up with Boca Juniors on a season-long loan.

But with his temporary stint in South America set to come to an this summer, should Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick consider involving Payero at The Riverside Stadium next season?

We put that question to some of our Football League World writers, and here is a look at what they had to say.

Ben Wignall

I think that ship has sailed.

The Argentine was an exciting signing when he first arrived and Boro fans expected so much – and for the price-tag he came in for you can understand why.

Despite flashes of brilliance though, he wasn’t completely trusted by both Neil Warnock and Chris Wilder, and the decision to loan him back to his home nation with Boca Juniors to find his form again was perhaps the right one to make.

Boca though do have the option to make the deal permanent this summer, so whether Carrick should give him a chance next season could be completely out of his hands.

With the signing of Dan Barlaser and the form of Hayden Hackney this season though, perhaps the best course of action would be to hope that Boca do want to sign him on a full-time basis, and if not they could always auction him off as he will clearly hold some value still.

Toby Wilding

It does feel as though a permanent parting of the ways could be best for all parties here.

Payer never really made the required impact at ‘Boro, and given they are now flying without him in the Championship under Carrick, you imagine they could cope without the Argentine long term.

Indeed, they are well in contention for promotion to the Premier League this season, so you feel they will need to upgrade their squad if they do secure a return to the top-flight.

Given he struggled to really adapt to the Championship, you imagine he is one who could be moved on, especially given promotion will still be an aim for ‘Boro next season, if they do not go up this time round.

Beyond that, there will be just 12 months remaining on Payero’s contract at The Riverside Stadium come the summer, so it could make sense for them to try and move him – either to Boca or elsewhere – at that point, to ensure they get a fee for him, while they still can.

Josh Cole

Regardless of what division Middlesbrough find themselves in next season, the club should be looking to move Payero on instead of reintegrating him back into the team.

Before sealing a loan move to Boca Juniors, Payero only managed to show fleeting signs of promise in a Boro shirt as he struggled to adapt to life in the Championship.

During the 13 appearances that he made at this level last season, Payero only managed to provide two direct goal contributions as he recorded an underwhelming average WhoScored match rating of 6.47.

With Hayden Hackney and Dan Barlaser set to feature for Boro over the course of the coming years, Payero will find it difficult to regain a place in the heart of midfield when he returns and thus a permanent exit could be on the cards.