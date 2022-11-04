“I think that says something” – Mark Hudson makes honest revelation about Cardiff City’s manager search

Mark Hudson is set to remain as Cardiff City manager for the foreseeable future.

The Bluebirds boss is set for crunch talks with the board ahead of the World Cup break, with no other candidates currently being considered for the role.

Hudson has been placed in temporary charge of the first team squad since Steve Morison was dismissed as manager in September.

There have been very few suggestions as to who could be considered to take on the role on a more permanent basis in the seven weeks since Morison was removed from the position.

This has been the cause of frustration of fans due to a lack of transparency throughout this process.

However, the current interim boss has confirmed that the club has not spoken to any other potential hires for the role.

“We have had conversations,” said Hudson, via Wales Online.

“I can only say that what I’ve been told is that they are not looking at anyone else, I think that says something.

“Having the licence to go and bring in a coach [Dean Whitehead] is a positive thing.

“We have just got so many games thick and fast. I am meeting the board and the owners next week, so that will be good.”

When asked if he expected to be given the role on a permanent basis, Hudson responded: “Well, I hope so! I want to be here as long as I can.

“But we have got a big game at Sunderland and the focus should be on what we can achieve in that game.”

Cardiff are currently 18th in the Championship table, having won just one of their last five games.

Defeat to Watford midweek means that Hudson’s record at Cardiff now reads three wins, one draw and four losses from eight games in charge.

Up next for the Bluebirds is a visit to Stadium of Light to face Sunderland on Saturday.

The Verdict

The total lack of movement regarding this position at the club makes this development a rather unsurprising one.

Hudson has had mixed results, is inexperienced at this level and hasn’t drastically changed the style of play from Morison.

That makes it such a baffling decision to dismiss the former manager with no real plan in place as to what happens next.

Cardiff will likely be battling against relegation this season, and may be fortunate that there are three worse sides than them in the division, but this is not the coherent long-term strategy of a well run club.