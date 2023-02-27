“I think that is a stretch at this stage” – Shock news emerges surrounding Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson could be in line for a shock call up to the England squad.

That is as per Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that it is in the thoughts of Gareth Southgate and his camp to take a close look at Patterson after he was being scouted as a potential fourth choice goalkeeper for England’s senior side.

That, and he has already been earmarked to play at the European Championship’s for the under-21’s next summer, as per Nixon.

With the above in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers whether or not they thought Patterson was good enough to mix it at senior international level right now.

Adam Jones

He has certainly proved his worth in the Championship this season and deserves international recognition because of that – but some would feel he would benefit from playing at an U21 level before making the step up to the senior squad.

Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope should all be ahead of him in the pecking order – but he could easily challenge the likes of Sam Johnstone and Dean Henderson for fourth place in the pecking order – depending on how much game time the latter duo can win when fit and available.

Henderson could easily be kept out of the starting lineup by Keylor Navas at Nottingham Forest for the remainder of the campaign and Johnstone (who’s currently out injured) hasn’t exactly been one of the first names on the team sheet for Crystal Palace this term.

Gareth Southgate needs to prioritise those who are playing and with Patterson starting every week, he deserves the opportunity to train with some of the nation’s best players.

Quiz: What club do these 15 ex-Sunderland academy players play for now?

1 of 15 John Egan Sheffield United Brentford

Billy Mulley

I am all for seeing Anthony Patterson within the England senior set up and it just speaks volumes about the ability he possesses and the incredibly high ceiling he comes with.

I do not think he is close to challenging for a number one spot any time soon but it can only be a positive if the England hierarchy start getting him in and equipping him with experience around some of the world’s best, within a group full of great characters too.

Gradually bringing him in and exposing him to more experiences within the England squad will be fantastic for his development and will probably raise his stock further.

It is always great to see players in the EFL given an opportunity on the international stage, although it is not too often when England come calling for players below the Premier League.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Moving forwards, I can certainly see Anthony Patterson being a name that is regularly in the England squad.

As such, if Southgate and his staff did want to bring him in and get him used to things, show him the ropes of sorts, then you can totally understand it.

However, if you are talking about being the regular third or fourth choice goalkeeper, I think that is a stretch at this stage as there are better options out there.

Jordan Pickford is the clear number one, with the likes of Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale rounding out the other two spots.

Sam Johnstone is injured at present, but surely someone like Dean Henderson is more deserving of a spot, based on experience and ability at this stage of their respective careers.

For me, Patterson and England is more one for the future than it is now.