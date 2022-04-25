“I think should we sign him” – AFC Bournemouth fan pundit keen for Cherries to seal deal for 24-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Bournemouth fan pundit Neil Grover is hoping to see Todd Cantwell stay with the club.

Scott Parker’s side signed the Norwich midfielder on loan in January until the end of the season.

In his time at the Vitality Stadium, Cantwell has played 11 times in the Championship, with eight of those coming as starting berths in the team.

Grover was surprised that Bournemouth were able to seal the deal when it happened, but has been slightly underwhelmed by the 24-year old’s impact so far this campaign.

The Cherries fan believes the club has yet to see the best version of the exciting playmaker, but he does feel that his time will come.

Grover also revealed that he is optimistic that Cantwell can show his best for the team if they sign him permanently in the summer.

“I was absolutely dumbfounded when we signed him,” Grover told Football League World.

“I think it took a lot of Championship clubs off guard when we were able to secure him.

“However, he’s somewhat flattered to deceive. I don’t think we’ve seen the Cantwell that set the Premier League alight a few years ago yet.

“I think that’s coming and I think should we sign him, that will come.

“I personally would love to [sign him], if we go up. Particularly at that price, I don’t think you’re going to get a proven Premier League midfielder that’s English as well for that sort of price.

“Particularly one that knows the club.”

Cantwell has played a role in helping the team chase automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Parker’s side lead Huddersfield Town by two points, with two games in hand over the Terriers.

Nottingham Forest are five points adrift, but both teams have four games remaining in the season.

Up next for Bournemouth is a trip to Swansea City on April 26.

The Verdict

Cantwell has had flashes of brilliance throughout his career at both Norwich and now Bournemouth.

The Englishman did have some breakout performances under Daniel Farke in the Premier League, but never strung them together in a consistent fashion.

But he would be a great player to have going into a potential top flight return campaign.

His experience alone could be valuable, but also he fits nicely into Parker’s system.

He can continue adapting to his new surroundings which should only give him confidence to continue growing as a player.