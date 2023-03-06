“I think Rangers would be the ideal destination” – Pundit issues transfer claim with Leeds United, Leicester and Gers in EFL transfer chase

Preston North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is attracting interest from Premier League clubs Leicester City and Leeds United, whilst Scottish giants Rangers are also in pursuit.

As per a report from The Sun, the trio are chasing the Championship shot-stopper who could be available for a figure around the £3.5 million mark.

Woodman has kept 15 clean sheets in the second tier this season, enough to see him second in the Championship charts, two short of Coventry City’s Ben Wilson.

Sharing his thoughts on the Preston goalkeeper and outlining which club would be best for him, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “£3.5 million is the reported asking price.

“Like I said before, as a goalkeeper, it’s a very specialist position and there’s only one that can start.

“He’s playing regularly, so he wouldn’t want to go and sit on the bench anywhere.

Think you’re a hardcore Preston North End fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 How many league goals did Preston score during their invincible season in 1888/89? 41 74 52 100

“So, I think Rangers would be the ideal destination for him with Allan McGregor looking like he may retire at the end of the season. If not, he’s still not going to be far away from that maybe another year.”

The verdict

You would think that Woodman would have an excellent chance of starting regularly if a move to Rangers was to come about in the summer.

However, looking at the current goalkeeping options at Leicester City, Woodman would also have a good chance of pushing for a starting spot at the King Power Stadium too.

The 25-year-old has shown excellent ability in the Championship and at just 25 years of age, he has an exciting future ahead of him.

£3.5 million seems very cheap for a player like Woodman and it would represent excellent business if any of the clubs can agree a deal for that proposed figure.