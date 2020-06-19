‘I think QPR will be okay’ – Queens Park Rangers confirm player exit: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Centre-back Grant Hall has departed Queens Park Rangers with the club failing to agree a new contract for the player.

The 28-year-old leaves after five years at the west London club, making over 130 appearances for the R’s.

So, will this news come as a blow to QPR? Or can they live without Hall?

Ned Holmes

I think this is a blow to their play-off hopes but looking further ahead than that, I can’t see it hurting them too much.

Hall has re-established himself as a key man under Warburton, starting when fit and wearing the captain’s armband.

In that sense, his absence is a blow ahead of a run-in in which the R’s will be aiming to close the six-point gap between them and the top six.

Looking long term, I don’t think it’s a huge blow. Hall never hugely convinced me and I think the R’s can do a lot better at centre-back.

They haven’t been good enough defensively this year and replacing the 28-year-old could help them solve that.

On top of that, it might allow Conor Masterson some more time to develop and he looks an impressive young player.

Jacob Potter

Hall was their captain, and has been a regular in the starting XI this season for Mark Warburton’s side.

His leadership and ability in their air would have been a real asset to have for QPR from now until the end of the season, so it’ll be frustrating for the club’s supporters to see him depart with nine matches remaining.

With Toni Leistner having left earlier this year, it means that the Hoops are light on options in defence heading into the conclusion of this year’s campaign.

QPR still have a chance of finishing this season inside the top-six, so I am surprised to hear that he’s not willing to stick around from now until the end of the season.

It’s time for a young player to step up to the mark for QPR now.

George Dagless

I think QPR will be okay.

It’s a setback but not one that is going to really harm them massively – they do have other players that can step in.

Certainly, he has had a good season and that promoted suggestions that he would extend his stay at the club.

However, it’s been decided that that’s not going to happen and the Hoops would have been prepared for this scenario – I wouldn’t say that they’re completely shocked by this news.

Barbet and Masterson will be among those asked to step up and though it’s a setback, I think they’ll be able to get on decently enough without him for the remainder of the campaign.