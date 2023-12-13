Highlights Dwight Yorke has expressed his interest in the vacant managerial job at Sunderland, but his lack of experience may make it unlikely that he will be given the role.

Sunderland is reportedly looking for a young manager, but Yorke's limited experience in the Championship and Football League could make him an outsider for the position.

It is more likely that Sunderland will hire a manager with more experience in the Championship or someone who has caught their eye abroad. Yorke may need to look elsewhere for a coaching opportunity.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes it is unlikely that Sunderland will give their managerial role to former player Dwight Yorke.

This comes after the former Manchester United and Sunderland striker put his name forward for the vacancy at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats are looking for a new manager after sacking Tony Mowbray last week, despite the club still being within reach of the play-offs.

Sunderland played their first game on the weekend since sacking Mowbray, and it was a positive outcome for the club, as they ran out 2–1 winners over West Bromwich Albion. A result that saw them climb back into the top six contention.

The vacancy at Sunderland has seen several names linked to the post, and now Yorke has thrown his name into the hat.

Dwight Yorke admits he would like the Sunderland job

The 52-year-old enjoyed a magnificent playing career, one that saw him win several major trophies and represent his country at a World Cup.

However, since retiring from football, Yorke has got into coaching and management but has struggled to make a big impact on the game.

Dwight Yorke's playing career stats, as per Transfermarkt Teams Apps Goals Assists Aston Villa 258 81 29 Manchester United 152 66 32 Blackburn Rovers 74 19 3 Sunderland AFC 62 6 0 Birmingham City 16 2 0 Sydney FC 13 7 0

Yorke’s only managerial job so far has been with Macarthur FC in Australia; it was a brief spell, but one that did end up with a trophy.

Now, he’s made it clear that he would like to return to the dugout with the Sunderland job something he is looking at.

Yorke told Altindex.com: “I have tried applying for the Sunderland job before, and I'd love to have that opportunity, but I'm not sure if they'd give me a chance.

“I applied before Tony Mowbray joined, but I didn't get an answer or acknowledgment. It's a bit of a slap in the face to not even hear back. I'm not saying I don't want to go for it as it's a great club, but it seems the same faces are linked with the job. It can make you a bit despondent, but if they were to ask me to put a CV in, it could be worth a chance.

“I might do that now that you've reminded me! Learning on the job doesn't seem to exist anymore, though, and it seems as if you have to have an abundance of experience to be considered for the job and defy the odds.”

Carlton Palmer on Dwight Yorke eyeing Sunderland job

Here, we asked pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke putting himself forward for the managerial job at Sunderland.

He told FLW: “Dwight Yorke has made it clear that he is interested in the vacant managers job at Sunderland.

“Yes, he's putting his hat in the ring, Sunderland have said they're looking for a young manager and maybe Dwight fits the bill.

“He's got very little experience in the Championship or actually in the Football League, so that might make him an outsider, but you know if Sunderland are looking for a young manager, then why not give Dwight Yorke a chance.

“I think it would be highly unlikely that he's given the job, and this is not because of any other reason just down to his lack of experience at getting a coach’s job in the Football League.”

Sunderland would be silly to appoint Dwight Yorke

Sunderland obviously sacked Mowbray with some sort of idea of what they wanted to do next, whether that be who they wanted as manager or the type of person they wanted.

There is no disrespect to Yorke, but it is unlikely they made the decision about Mowbray to then appoint someone like Yorke, who has very little managerial experience in the game.

It is more likely that the Black Cats made this decision because they wanted a recent Championship manager to come in and make a difference or because there was someone abroad who caught their eye.

Yorke is obviously wanting a team to take a chance on him, but in their current situation, Sunderland will probably want someone a little more known to the Championship and the Football League.