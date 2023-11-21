Highlights Phil Brown believes Michael Skubala is well-prepared for his first management role in the EFL, having previously worked as a coach and assistant manager.

Phil Brown thinks new Lincoln City manager Michael Skubala has prepared himself well for his first role in management in the EFL.

The Imps decided to part ways with former manager Mark Kennedy in the middle of October after a run of only one win in their last six league games.

Since then, Lincoln have played eight games in all competitions, with them winning three, drawing two, and losing the rest.

League One table (As it stands November 20th) Teams PL PTS GD 9 Bristol Rovers 16 23 2 10 Lincoln City 17 23 2 11 Charlton Atletic 16 22 4 12 Wycombe Wanderers 16 22 -2 13 Leyton Orient 16 20 -5 14 Burton Albion 17 20 -5 15 Cambridge United 17 20 -7 16 Shrewsbury Town 18 20 -16

Lincoln took their time on a new managerial appointment, but it was announced last week that the Imps had decided to give the role to Leeds United’s under-21s manager, Michael Skubala.

The 41-year-old has spent most of his time in coaching, working in youth groups or as an assistant manager, so this is his first role as manager in the EFL.

How did Lincoln City do in Michael Skubala’s first game in charge?

Skubala took charge of his first game on the weekend, as the Imps travelled to face high-flying Stevenage on a weekend when there was very little League One action.

It was a close affair between the two sides, but it was a game that saw the home side on top for the majority of the time.

Lincoln’s lack of cutting edge was clear to see, as they missed the few chances they had in the game.

It looked like it could be a point in Skubala’s first game in charge, but in the 68th minute, Jamie Reid fired home to seal all three points for the home side.

Skubala’s new side showed their comfortability on the ball, but there is plenty of work to be done for the former Leeds United coach as the Imps sit in mid-table.

What are Phil Brown’s thoughts on Michael Skubala’s appointment at Lincoln City?

Speaking on the latest episode of Football Daily, former Hull City manager Phil Brown shared his thoughts on Lincoln City appointing Skubala as their new manager.

He told Football Daily: “I think Michael Skubala has prepared himself for this moment. I spoke briefly with Sam Allardyce this afternoon about him because he was under-23s coach at Leeds and Sam brought in a couple of his own coaches in.

“So, therefore, Michael must have been sitting there going well ‘hold on a second’ and put his hand up in the background and said, ‘I’m here, I’m here’.

“The fact that Sam came in and brought his own people in to try and rescue a situation that was almost doomed to start with, must have hurt him to the extent where he decided when the next opportunity comes along, when it is the right opportunity in his eyes, he is going to take it.

“I saw his press conference, and he speaks very well; he’s well learnt and has an understanding of what his role is all about.

“It sounds to me like he is the coach, he isn’t a manager, but once you get behind that hotseat you are the manager, it doesn’t matter what people want to call you, you are making decisions, management decisions.

“It is now time for him, and I am watching that with great interest, just to see how far he can take it.”

Can Michael Skubala be a good appointment for Lincoln City?

It is still very early to judge, and it is likely that this appointment isn’t going to be properly worked out until the end of the season to see where the club finishes in the league.

But Skubala earned a very good reputation working with Leeds’ youth team, and it will be hoped that he can do a similar job with Lincoln’s younger players as well as the whole squad.

The first aim for Skubala will be to keep the Imps in League One; to do so, he will need to improve the team in both boxes, and that is where the club will be relying on his coaching ability.