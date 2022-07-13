“I think one of them might go” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit discusses which Addicks players could be offloaded this summer

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With a new man in the dugout, Charlton Athletic will be hoping for an improved 2022/23 campaign.

Ben Garner recently became Addicks boss, and his aim will be to better the club’s 13th-placed League One finish last term, at least.

The club have already been active in the transfer market, bringing in the likes of Joe Wollacott, Mandela Egbo and Conor McGrandles, but what about outgoings?

There have been a few so far, but there could be more to come in the coming weeks and months.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Charlton Athletic fan pundit Ben Fleming for his thoughts on who the club should be looking to offload this summer.

“I think it’s quite clear that we probably need to let a few players go.” Ben told FLW.

“I think in midfield you can maybe see Alex Gilbey or perhaps Albie Morgan. I think one of them might go. Perhaps Albie Morgan on a loan, I think he needs some more time to develop.

“It will be interesting to see what happens with Craig MacGillivray after Joe Wollacott’s come in from Swindon. I don’t know whether either of them are going to be happy to be a number two goalkeeper so it’s perhaps the case that Craig MacGillivray could go.

“And then Josh Davison up front. I think he’s shown last year at Swindon that he’s probably League Two level and I’m not sure he’s ready for that step up.

“When we’ve got Miles Leaburn and Daniel Kanu coming through from the youth set up I think there’s probably not room for Josh Davidson in the first team, so he’d be someone I’d definitely be looking to let go of.

The Verdict

It seems there are plenty that could depart Charlton Athletic this summer.

The goalkeeping situation perhaps looks the most likely to see a departure, though.

As our fan pundit says, neither Craig MacGillivray or Joe Wollacott will see themselves as a number two.

Given that Wollacott has just signed, this perhaps suggests MacGillivray could potentially depart in the coming weeks and months.

The Scotsman is far too good to be deputising at League One level and as such, if Wollacott is selected as first choice shot stopper, I’d expect him to depart The Valley.