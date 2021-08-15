‘I think on paper’ – David Norris delivers verdict on Lewis O’Brien amid potential Leeds United move

Former Leeds United man David Norris believes Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien would be a ‘good signing’ for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this summer, speaking in an interview with The Transfer Tavern.

The 22-year-old has been the subject of intense interest from the Premier League side in the last couple of weeks, with the Whites having their opening bid rejected and are preparing to launch a second offer in an attempt to secure his services before the transfer window closes.

Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace have also entered the race for the central midfielder as per Football Insider, although O’Brien has reportedly stated his wish to join Marcelo Bielsa’s side and extend his long stay in Yorkshire.

The newly-appointed vice-captain has been a regular figure for the Terriers over the past two seasons, making 80 Championship appearances and previously spending time on loan at Bradford City as a teenager during the 2018/19 campaign.

If Leeds and Carlos Corberan’s side can agree a fee for the 22-year-old, he will only have to make the short journey to Elland Road, although the Championship side are keen to keep hold of one of their most treasured assets.

Former Whites player David Norris believes he would be a shrewd addition for Marcelo Bielsa’s men and speaking to The Transfer Tavern about this potential deal, he said: “Yeah, another good one.

“Whether it inspires Leeds fans, like I say I do think they’re looking for one big signing but someone like that who’s doing well, got potential, looks like he could suit the Leeds way, I think on paper it would still be a good signing.”

The Verdict:

Even though O’Brien currently has less than a year left on his current deal, the club have the option to trigger an automatic one-year extension, which could give the Terriers an increased amount of power at the negotiating table and make things interesting going into the final couple of weeks of the transfer window.

However, the Terriers have taken just one point from their opening two games and suffered a 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Fulham yesterday which won’t have helped in their bid to keep their £10m-rated midfielder.

The fact they struggled last season as well may have been a factor in the midfielder’s reported wish to leave the John Smith’s Stadium this summer, but this will hopefully give manager Corberan the chance to reinvest some of those funds generated from O’Brien’s likely sale in the squad at the latter stage of the window.

From a Leeds United point of view, this would be a good addition considering the fact they won’t have to throw him straight into the starting lineup.

The presence of starters Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich will allow Marcelo Bielsa to ease O’Brien into the squad gradually and work with him on the training ground before starting him in the Premier League, which could be a good thing for both the player and the club.