“I think Lyndon Dykes is the obvious one” – Which QPR players could excel under Gareth Ainsworth? The verdict

Having been linked with the vacancy as soon as it became available, Gareth Ainsworth was officially appointed Queens Park Rangers boss yesterday.

The 49-year-old has put pen to paper on a three and a half year deal at Loftus Road, which is a real commitment from the Championship club.

With that said, following Ainsworth’s arrival, naturally with a new boss incoming, certain players at QPR will benefit more than others from his coaching.

With that in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers to pick out a player they think could excel under Ainsworth’s management.

Ben Wignall

Despite all the talk of Ainsworth being a very direct and route one manager at Wycombe, he was able to get the best out of Anis Mehmeti, whether that was in the number 10 role or out wide on the left flank.

Maximising Mehmeti’s potential meant that Ainsworth mixed up his styles and the Chairboys looked a lot better when attacks came through the now-Bristol City player, and there’s no reason he cannot look to Ilias Chair to do the same.

The diminutive Belgian for a couple of years now has been QPR’s go-to in the final third, and he has been edging his number of goal contributions up on a season-by-season basis.

Ainsworth has the players to play multiple ways – he could go direct to Lyndon Dykes when he has recovered from pneumonia but also the likes of Chair and Chris Willock mean he can play on the floor and bring those midfielders into the play.

If Ainsworth deploys the same tactics that got the best out of Mehmeti, then we should see Chair flourish.

Chris Gallagher

I think Lyndon Dykes is the obvious one.

A lot has been made about the style of play Ainsworth adopted with Wycombe and whether he will play in a similar way with the R’s. However, whether he does replicate it exactly or not, you would expect them to be direct.

And, if that’s the case then it should suit Dykes. He is a very good target man and focal point at Championship level and he could quickly become the main striker for QPR and the one that Ainsworth builds around moving forward.

Of course, he will need time to get up to speed this season after his illness but for the long-term he does seem to possess all the qualities that Ainsworth would want in a number nine and he has the potential to be key to the side in the future. There had been speculation about his future previously but he’s someone that should stay with the Londoners now.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

In the short term with Lyndon Dykes out, I think it could actually be Chris Martin in the sense that he will likely get more playing time at Loftus Road than he was perhaps expecting when he signed as a free agent recently.

However, long-term, it is hard to look past Lyndon Dykes as someone Ainsworth can get the very best out of.

The 27-year-old leads the line brilliantly and if Ainsworth adopts for a more direct style of play and to try and get the ball into forward areas quickly, he could be key.

That’s not to say Dykes will simply be lumped the ball, but certainly under Ainsworth he could offer them a great outlet to hold the ball up and bring the likes of Ilias Chair and Chris Willock into play.