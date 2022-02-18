“I think Levi Colwill is better than Trevah Chalobah by a country mile” – Huddersfield fan pundit offers verdict on Chelsea man

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town continue to operate in the Championship play-offs and will be striving to secure a spot in the much-desired top-six as the season progresses.

After a difficult season last time out, a mix of progress and successful recruitment has been integral to a change of fortunes at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Perhaps standing out as one of the best bits of business in the Championship was Huddersfield’s loan signing of Chelsea’s Levi Colwill.

The 18-year-old has excelled at centre-back for the Terriers this season, appearing 20 times in the league thus far but is currently out of action through injury.

Issuing his verdict on Colwill’s progression at Huddersfield, and what is in store for the exciting 18-year-old in the future, FLW’s Huddersfield Town fan pundit Graeme Rayner said: “I think Levi Colwill will play for Chelsea and England in the next two or three years. We have seen players that have come on loan to us, go on and do that.

“We’ve had Emile Smith-Rowe come for half a season and was good, but wasn’t as good as Levi Colwill, although obviously in different positions.

“We also saw Trevah Chalobah from Chelsea come, wasn’t that impressive then had a season on loan in France, and then this season Thomas Tuchel likes him and he plays relatively regularly in the first team at Chelsea.

“I think Levi Colwill is better than Trevah Chalobah by a country mile in my opinion. He’s got everything at his disposal in terms of tools for the job and he seems to be a class act.

“I would be amazed if by 2024 if he hasn’t played for England and isn’t a regular for Chelsea and I would suggest that they should build their defence around him, he is that good.”

Colwill has shown all the necessary attributes that will suggest that he can go on and enjoy a successful career with the Blues and beyond.

The young defender plays with maturity beyond his years, whilst his intelligence to read the game is also at a comparatively high level already.

Physically speaking, he is someone who is starting to win duels and aerial battles, whilst he possesses the pace to match.

His standout attributes are typically displayed when he is in possession, with his ball progression and technical ability helping the Terriers to build from the back.