‘I think Jed gets a bit of separation anxiety’ – Matt Smith sends message about Millwall team-mate

Matt Smith has been at Millwall for two years now and has revealed to News At Den how he has finally found a room-mate at the Den in Jed Wallace.

The forward has had a decent start to life with the Lions, having played in nearly 100 games for the side now, bagging 21 goals along the way.

It’s not a bad return for the striker by any means and the former QPR man is also now able to call upon Jed Wallace to keep him company during his side’s trips to play away from home.

Wallace himself has had a superb season so far and has established himself as one of the most impressive players in the first-team picture. He’s already the top goalscorer for them this campaign and has a total of eight goal contributions in just ten games.

He’s racked up over 200 appearances for Millwall to date and is now one of their most reliable players.

It’s now been revealed to News At Den that the two of them room share together in hotels, as Smith told them: “I was on my own for my first two seasons.

“But with Willo [Shaun Williams] going I think Jed gets a bit of separation anxiety. So I needed to fill the void and I think I’m doing an alright job so far.”

Matt Smith won’t be on his own anymore then for away day trips and is quite seemingly quite happy to have found someone to share with in Jed Wallace.

The two room-mates are both enjoying their football at Millwall and the club’s fans will be desperate for that to continue as they keep battling towards the top six in the second tier.

The Verdict

Matt Smith has proven to be a solid option for the Lions in attack and although he isn’t the most clinical, his work-rate and ability to get in the right spaces is important to Millwall and how they want to play. Wallace himself is a creative force in the side and the two together have won and lost games for Millwall in the past.

They’ll be happy to keep that up going forward and it sounds like they’re getting along just as well off the pitch as they are on it – which is a good sign for Millwall fans.