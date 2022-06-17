“I think it’s worth a look” – Huddersfield Town considering transfer deal for 30-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Robbie Brady will be available for a transfer this summer – and Huddersfield look like they could be one of the teams keen to snap him up during this transfer window, according to TEAMTalk.

The 30-year-old struggled to get going in the last campaign for Bournemouth, managing just seven appearances after dealing with several injury issues. The player has plenty of experience to imbue on the rest of the side but there may be some question marks over his ability to hit his prime and produce his best form again.

That hasn’t put the Terriers off though, with the Championship outfit looking to go again in their hunt for promotion next season. They surprised many by getting to the play-off final in the last campaign but missed out at the expense of Nottingham Forest in the big game at Wembley.

Huddersfield then are clearly looking for some experience to perhaps help lead them forward – and with this news of an interest emerging, we asked some of our writers for their verdict on whether a deal would be worth pursuing or not.

George Dagless

I think it’s worth a look.

He’s a good player with lots of experience and perhaps that is what Huddersfield need a little bit more of after just falling short in the play-off final last season against Nottingham Forest.

Brady’s time at Bournemouth hasn’t been as productive as he would have perhaps liked but that does not make him a bad player, and I think plenty of Championship sides would benefit from getting him in.

He’s someone that could be a good influence in the dressing room as well so there’s lots to like about this potential deal.

Declan Harte

Brady is coming off the back of a hugely disappointing campaign with Bournemouth, with injury issues being a huge concern for the Terriers.

However, if the Irishman can agree to lower wages then this could be a relatively risk-free signing with a lot of potential upside.

If Brady can remain fit then he is a valuable asset to any top Championship side.

He has great vision and creativity, offers versatility to the team and his dead-ball delivery technique is top quality.

The 31-year old works hard on and off the ball and still has plenty to offer at a high level, but remaining fit will be key.

Carla Devine

Brady would be a solid signing for Huddersfield as a player with plenty of experience in both the Premier League and the Championship.

Although he didn’t get much game time with Bournemouth this season, a move to Huddersfield could be good for him and help him revive himself.

With the Terriers aiming to push to the top and towards promotion again next year, Brady is the type of experienced head you want in your team who not only is able to contrite on the pitch but also be a great addition to the dressing room.

The player has had a tough time with injuries over the last couple of years. However, with him out of contract with the Cherries this summer and therefore available on a free transfer, this seems like a deal well worth doing.