‘I think it’s worth a look’ – Blackburn Rovers join hunt for 9-goal talent: The verdict

Blackburn Rovers are considering a move for Ryan Hedges, according to reports from Football Insider.

The Aberdeen winger is facing an uncertain future with his contract at Pittodrie due to expire at the end of the upcoming season.

As a result a number of clubs are said to be plotting a move for the 26-year-old, including Rovers and Tony Mowbray’s former side, Middlesbrough.

Hedges scored nine goals and created three more in all competitions for Aberdeen last term, but would he be a good signing for Blackburn?

The team at FLW have their say…

Phil Spencer

I think that this would be a great move for Blackburn Rovers.

Tony Mowbray is in desperate need of some new talent in offensive areas, particularly on the wings following Harvey Elliott’s reutrn to Anfield this summer.

Ryan Hedges has a decent record with Aberdeen and that’s something that will certainly get Rovers fans excited.

Given that he has just a year left on his deal there’s a chance that this could be a bargain deal and one that Blackburn need to try and push if they’re to strengthen ahead of the new season.

Alfie Burns

Tony Mowbray needs to get some bodies through the door at Ewood Park this month.

Your gut feeling tells you that something will give with Adam Armstrong, whilst Harvey Elliott looks unlikely to return at this stage. You’ve still got Bradley Dack on the sidelines, too, so Blackburn need to pad out their attacking third.

Hedges, then, would be a decent addition for Mowbray at this stage of the summer.

The 26-year-old isn’t exactly a marquee signing in terms of the Championship, but he’s got a good number of goal contributions over the last couple of season in the Scottish top-flight.

In the right environment in the Championship, he could thrive.

Blackburn simply need bodies at this stage, though. If they want Hedges, they’ve got to make sure that they get ahead of the competition and get the deal done.

George Dagless

I think it’s worth a look.

He’s in the last year of his contract at Aberdeen and that means he is obviously available on a relatively cheap financial basis.

He’s a bright attacker who has a decent eye for goal and I think it’s the sort of move that, given the low cost, is one that could be worth a punt for Blackburn.

Rovers have also had a quiet window so far, too, and currently look short of what they need for the coming season if they want it to be successful, and I’d say adding to their attacking ranks would be a wise place to start.

Hedges would be a decent enough kick-off, then, but I do think Rovers would need to add further if they could.