‘I think it’s worth a go’ – West Brom prepare bid for Rangers man: The verdict

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly readying a bid for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos as they ramp up their preparations for life in the Premier League.

The Baggies were promoted from the Championship in the 2019/20 campaign and it is understood that Slaven Bilic is looking to add more firepower ahead of the return to the top flight.

According to the Daily Record, West Brom are targetting Morelos and are readying a bid for the striker with Lille not yet having agreed a fee with Rangers for the Colombian.

It is understood the French club have agreed terms with the 24-year-old but have been told by the Scottish club that they’ll need to pay upward of £15 million.

But would Morelos be a good signing for the Baggies? And is he Premier League ready?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Dagless

I think it’s worth a go.

There might still be a few doubters given he’d be coming from Scotland if he joined and his discipline record could be better but I’d be excited if I were a Baggies fan.

The striker has curbed some of his enthusiasm for red cards shall we say, but is still a real street fighter on the pitch and I think he’d give defences nightmares in the Premier League with the way he plays.

He’s got to keep his head even more against wily top flight defenders but I think it’s absolutely worth a go.

George Harbey

I think this could be a good signing for West Brom.

Morelos has been outstanding for Rangers since arriving at Ibrox, and year after year, he continues to score goals for fun and light up the SPFL.

West Brom are definitely in need of another striker, as I don’t believe there’s enough goals in Charlie Austin, Kenneth Zohore and Hal Robson-Kanu between them to help the Baggies stay up and cement their place in the Premier League.

The only downside about Morelos, though, is his temperament, and I think Bilic would have to calm him down massively and put an arm around his shoulder if he was to join Albion, because he receives far too many cards for a centre-forward, I feel.

He would be a signing who would get fans on the edge of their seats, that’s for sure.

Jacob Potter

What a signing this would be.

Morelos has really impressed me with Rangers since he signed for the club, and I think he’s more than capable of making the step up to the Premier League in the near future.

With Lille also interested in landing his signature, it’ll be interesting to see if the Baggies can fend off interest from the French side to sign Morelos.

He scored 29 goals in all competitions last season, which shows that he’s clearly destined for bigger and better things in the future.

West Brom certainly need to add quality to their striking options in the summer, as I’m not convinced that the likes of Austin, Robson-Kanu and Zohore are ready for the Premier League.

He’d definitely be an upgrade on their current options, and it would send out a real statement of intent out if they signed Morelos.