‘I think it’s too early to say’ – Newcastle United weigh up move for Championship player: The verdict

Newcastle United are interested in signing Middlesbrough defender Hayden Coulson, according to The Sun (print edition, March 8th, Page 59), despite Coulson recently signing a contract extension at the Riverside.

Coulson can also play as a full-back and as a left-midfielder or left-winger with his versatility likely to stand him in good stead if he was to make the jump up to the Premier League.

So would Coulson be a good signing for the Toon and is he good enough for the Premier League?

Ned Holmes

“This is a really interesting one for Newcastle.

“Coulson looks a bright prospect and while he doesn’t quite look ready to be a Premier League regular yet, he certainly could become one in the future.

“The 21-year-old has been impressive this season and should only improve as he continues to develop.

“He also provides some versatility, as he is able to play anywhere on the left flank and in defensive midfield.

“He’s certainly not a guaranteed star but he could just develop into a very useful player for Newcastle.”

Chris Gallagher

“I think it’s too early to say.

“There’s no denying that the 21-year-old has made a very good start to life in the Championship and he clearly has a lot of potential. He is capable in possession, covers the ground well and is intelligent in the way he plays. However, there are also plenty of aspects that he needs to work on.

“With that in mind, you’d have to say Newcastle, and the player, should wait as it’s a huge step up from the bottom half of the Championship to the Premier League, even though the appeal is obvious.

“The Magpies need to bring in some younger, exciting players and Coulson would fit the bill in that sense but it’s hard to see how he gets game time over the next year or two and playing each week will be crucial to his development.

“So, whilst he could definitely be a good Premier League player in the years to come, he’s not at that level right now and sticking with Boro would be the best thing for all concerned.”

Jacob Potter

“This would be a smart bit of business by Steve Bruce’s side.

“Not many would have heard of Coulson before this year’s league campaign got underway, but he’s been a rare bright spark in a disappointing season for Jonathan Woodgate’s Middlesbrough this season.

“He’s still got age on his side as well, and if Boro are to drop into League One, then you have to imagine that it’ll only be a matter of time before he is to leave the club.

“Coulson has already shown that he can be a key player for most teams in the Championship, and will be hoping he can continue to impress as the season heads towards a conclusion.

“If he can do that, then we could well see him playing for Newcastle United in the Premier League in the future, as his good run of form evidently hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“I think this would be a shrewd signing for the Magpies if they were able to reach an agreement to land Coulson’s signature.”