‘I think it’s time for a loan move’ – What does the future hold for attacker at Leeds United? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Noel Whelan has played down Ryan Edmondson’s chances of breaking into Leeds United’s first-team anytime soon.

The 19-year-old has struggled for game time under Marcelo Bielsa over the past couple of seasons, despite the likes of Robbie Gotts, Leif Davis and Jordan Stevens all being involved in and around the first-team.

Leeds were allowed to name nine substitutes ahead of their clash with Cardiff City at the weekend, with the Whites losing by two goals to nil thanks to strikes from Junior Hoilett and Robert Glatzel.

There was no out-and-out striker on the bench, though, with Bielsa overlooking Edmondson despite his side’s lack of depth up top.

Patrick Bamford led the line with Tyler Roberts playing behind him, but with no Jean-Kevin Augustin due to injury, Leeds are lacking depth in the final third of the pitch.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds about Edmondson, Whelan said: “You’ve got an opportunity to put nine players on your bench, use five of them. If he’s not on there now, you ain’t going to see him.

“Simple as that. He’s just not in Marcelo Bielsa’s plans.”

Leeds still have a real chance of making a long-awaited return to the Premier League this term, and if they do win promotion, then Edmondson’s chances of breaking into the first-team may become even less likely.

Here, the FLW team discuss what potentially lies in store for Edmondson in 2020/21…

Alfie Burns

There’s still a part of me that wonders why Bielsa isn’t considering him as good enough for the first-team given his goalscoring record in the academy, but a loan spell feels like it is needed.

Edmondson is getting to the age now where he needs senior football and Leeds have to give him a chance to prove himself somewhere in the Football League.

He’s got bags of talent and he needs the chance to really show Leeds what he can do.

The fact we haven’t seen Bielsa turn to Edmondson since September 2018 indicates he might never have a future at the club, but Leeds can’t continue denying him first-team football.

A loan now could open up so many possibilities for Edmondson, whether that’s at Elland Road or elsewhere.

George Harbey

Edmondson needs to be sent out on loan next term, it’s a no-brainer.

He is clearly a talent and he has scored plenty of vital goals for Leeds’ Under-23 side over the past two seasons, but for some reason he has been overlooked by Bielsa.

It speaks volumes that he wasn’t even used as a back-up option at the weekend, when Leeds are desperate for strikers and options in the final third.

He is still young and he needs that taste of first-team football in order to help him develop and improve as a player, and a loan move away from Elland Road could be beneficial for him.

How old are each of these 14 Leeds United players?

1 of 14 Illan Meslier. 19 20 21 22

George Dagless

I think it’s time for a loan move.

He’s a good young player but perhaps he needs that extra bit of senior-level experience before becoming the main attacker for the Whites.

Obviously, fans would like to see him more involved than he has been around the club at the moment and I do think that that would benefit him as well, but next season he needs to be playing regularly at a good level to really hone his craft.

A loan deal out to an EFL side where he can come up against hardened defenders could benefit him hugely and I think this is probably the best course of action right now.

Jacob Potter

I think they should be loaning him out.

Leeds are still in a strong position to win promotion into the Premier League this season, and I don’t think Edmondson is quite good enough to challenge for a spot in the matchday squad.

If he isn’t featuring much for Leeds whilst they’re in the Championship, then I find it hard to believe that he’ll be able to make the step up to the Premier League anytime soon.

Leeds already have better options available to them in Patrick Bamford and Tyler Roberts, so therefore I think that loaning him out ahead of next year’s campaign would be the right decision for both parties involved.

He’s a player with a bright future ahead of him, and a loan move would be ideal to further his development.