‘I think it’s the right decision’ – Nottingham Forest make call on player’s short-term future: Fan’s voice

Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton has recently revealed that Brennan Johnson will remain with Lincoln City for the remainder of this year’s campaign.

Johnson has been out on loan with the League One side, and has made a positive impact with the Imps, having scored seven goals and been on hand to provide seven assists in his 22 appearances for Michael Appleton’s side this term.

His performances haven’t gone unnoticed though, with some Nottingham Forest supporters calling for Johnson to be recalled from his loan spell at Sincil Bank.

But Hughton is keen for Johnson to get regular game time under his belt for the rest of the 2020/21 campaign with Lincoln City, who are currently sat top of the League One table.

Football League World’s Nottingham Forest supporter Kevin Marriott reacted to the news of Hughton’s decision on Johnson’s immediate future, and felt as though it was the right call by the Reds boss.

“Chris Hughton has decided that talented teenage midfield player Brennan Johnson can stay at Lincoln City for the remainder of the season.

“The 19-year-old son of former Forest striker David Johnson, has been one of the stars for the Imps in the first half of their League One campaign.

“Hughton has been keeping a close eye on Johnson’s progress and seriously considered recalling him to boost Forest’s midfield options in the second half of the season. But he has decided that Johnson would be better to stay with Lincoln as they continue their push for promotion.”

“I think it’s the right decision for club and player. Johnson said in a recent interview that if he was to return to the City Ground, he would want to be playing regularly and even in a struggling squad, I don’t see how Hughton could guarantee him a starting place in the team.”

Marriott felt as though Johnson’s development is best-served with Lincoln City for the time being, but expects him to be involved in the Nottingham Forest team next season when he returns to the City Ground from his loan spell this term.

“There is no doubting Johnson’s calibre – he’s made his senior Wales debut this season as a substitute against the USA – but at Forest, experienced midfield players like Harry Arter and Jack Colback are not regulars in the team.

“It’s much better for Johnson to have a full season at Lincoln, hopefully enhancing his reputation, and head back to the City Ground in the summer ready to push for a place in next season’s starting line-up.

“Johnson has been part of the Forest set-up since he was eight, so there’s no way the club would cast aside a player they have invested so much time and money in.

“I expect him to be part of the Forest squad at the start of next season – and the rest will be down to him. He is good enough to make the grade.”

