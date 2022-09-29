“I think it’s onwards and upwards for him now” – Birmingham City fan pundit reacts to Jobe Bellingham update

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Despite Birmingham City‘s consistent struggles at the bottom end of the Championship in recent years, the main positives have been the emergence of several young talents through their academy system.

The most obvious name of recent times is Jude Bellingham, who is now starring for Borussia Dortmund and the England national team, and this season there has been appearances for Jordan James, George Hall, Jordan Williams and Alfie Chang.

Perhaps the most exciting name to be given a chance by new head coach John Eustace though is Jobe Bellingham, the 17-year-old brother of Jude who made his debut under Lee Bowyer last season, but has been in every Championship matchday squad so far this season and has made three appearances off the bench.

Jobe also started against Norwich City in the EFL Cup in August and will be looking to force his way into the starting 11 by the end of the season, although there is strong competition in his favoured attacking midfield position, with both Juninho Bacuna and Tahith Chong operating there as well.

And having turned 17 earlier this month, Bellingham has now signed his first professional contract with the Blues, committing to the Midlands club despite interest from the likes of Jude’s club Dortmund in recent months.

Whilst he has a high reputation to live up to, Jobe will surely be steadily given his chance to shine, and FLW’s Birmingham fan pundit Tom Oxland is delighted that Bellingham junior has committed his immediate future to the club.

“I’m very happy to see Jobe sign a new contract,” Tom said.

“He’s very promising, a different player to his brother entirely but he offers more in different areas of the pitch, particularly going forward.

“He’s had a really good youth campaign with England which is great to see, and I think it’s onwards and upwards for him now.

“I think he needs a bit more game-time, and I hope we can give him that because you don’t want to lose such a good asset as Jobe but also you’ve got to do it the right way at the right time.

“So, hopefully he can get a bit more game-time in the first team this season under his belt, and see him kick on a bit and who knows.”

The Verdict

If there is one thing that John Eustace has already proved he isn’t afraid to do, it is give young players an opportunity where he sees fit.

And there was probably an obligation to give Bellingham a go this season due to the fact that big clubs will be sniffing around because of his reputation, and the main way to convince him that St. Andrew’s is the best place for him is to offer him minutes in the senior squad.

Whilst he may have only been restricted to substitute appearances in the league right now, it’s clear that Bellingham is being eased in to second tier action and there’s set to be more to come.

The most important thing is his signature is now tied down for the foreseeable future, which means that he can get his head down and kick on with the Blues.