‘I think it’s only a matter of time’ – Lee Bowyer’s future at Charlton Athletic: The verdict

Charlton Athletic were relegated to Sky Bet League One last night after falling to a 4-0 defeat at Elland Road to Leeds United.

Charlton went into the final game of the season sitting just outside of the relegation zone on goal difference, but it promised to be a tough evening for Lee Bowyer’s side as they prepared to take on the Champions.

In the end, Leeds’ class and quality proved to be the difference, with goals from Ben White, Stuart Dallas, Tyler Roberts and Jamie Shackleton securing a 4-0 home win for the Whites.

This meant that Charlton had to rely on other results and await their fate, and with Luton defeating Blackburn Rovers 3-2, Barnsley’s late winner at Brentford sealed the Addicks’ fate.

Fans’ attentions will obviously now turn towards Lee Bowyer and his future at the Valley, with the 43-year-old having to contend with so much chaos both on and off the pitch since taking the reins in March 2018.

Bowyer remained coy on his future when quizzed post-match, and having been heavily linked with the vacant Birmingham City job, it remains to be seen where the manager’s future lies.

Here, the FLW team discuss whether they can see Bowyer leaving the Valley in wake of their relegation back down to League One…

Ned Holmes

It’s very difficult to see Bowyer staying at Charlton after their relegation and his recent comments.

The Addicks boss was clearly very disappointed after last night’s events and spoke out about the off-field issues he’s had to deal with and the monumental challenges facing them moving forward.

The job Bowyer has done at Charlton has been hugely impressive and it’s no surprise to see him linked with other Championship jobs.

A move to Birmingham City looks like it could be on the horizon and, for me, would be the right next step for him.

Addicks fans will be sad to see him go but it’s difficult to see Bowyer putting himself through another season at the Valley – with off-field issues still rife – when better offers are on the table.

George Dagless

There’s a real chance of this I think.

Bowyer has had it so tough at Charlton given what has come his way and I do wonder if an offer came from the Championship whether he’d take it.

There are some big clubs in the second tier that could do with a manager like Bowyer that gets players motivated and fighting for the shirt, with bigger budgets than Charlton that could provide him with the chance to build a really good squad.

If he does go, I hope he gets owners that give him space and resources to really build something – because I think with that opportunity he could be a real star in the dugout.

Jacob Potter

I think it’s only a matter of time before he departs.

He’s fought admirably with the Addicks in tough circumstances, and I wouldn’t blame him if he wanted to leave the club to pursue a new challenge in the Championship.

He’s impressed me in charge of the club, but he simply didn’t have the resources available to him to do enough to retain their Championship status.

Bowyer is a manager that is more than capable of managing in the second-tier, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him leave the club in the coming weeks, as there are plenty of jobs that could be available to him ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Charlton will know that they’re fighting a losing battle to keep him at the club this summer.