“I think it’s important to…” – Huddersfield Town fan pundit gives verdict on Danny Schofield replacement

Following Carlos Corberan’s departure from Huddersfield Town at the end of last season, owner Dean Hoyle decided to look close to home for his replacement by opting to promote Danny Schofield.

However, this season hasn’t gone to plan for the Terriers or Schofield so far and as a result the head coach, who was in his first senior job, was dismissed from the club this morning.

Town have lost six out of eight games this season after they suffered a defeat against Wigan Athletic last night.

At this stage in the season, there is still time for the Terriers to push up the table but the next appointment has to be the right one.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Huddersfield Town fan pundit Graeme Rayner who he would like to see appointed at the club: “There are some obvious names knocking about. David Wagner is out of a job and has been visible around the club, the club got him in the other week to do some PR and many fans believe that may have been a precursor to him coming back.

“I think that would be as a PR exercise, a very clever move by Dean Hoyle to win fans back over because fans have been obviously questioning his ownership and stewardship of the club.

“Sean Dyche, if he could be tempted I think it would be relatively easy sell to sell him the idea that Huddersfield are quite similar to Burnley when he took them over but you know, the reason why that may not work, is Dean Hoyle prepared to finance such a move?

“It’s easier to probably answer this with what I don’t want as a fan. I don’t want another internal appointment, I don’t want another inexperienced manager. I want someone to come in who understands the division, the Championship and understands how hard it is to survive, to progress in, who understands English football and has experience of doing it.

“So, someone like Dyche, someone like Wagner. But you know, anyone that’s going to get the fans excited again because I can tell you the atmosphere at last night’s game against Wigan was dire. The only thing more dire was the football and if the wrong decision is made, if for example, we appointed a previously untried coaching staff member from within the club, I could see things turning ugly pretty quickly.

“So, I think it’s important to get the right decision of the right person and that person, whoever they may be, will be someone with experience of the English football scene and experience of the Championship.

“What we don’t need is an experiment. We’ve had too many of those and the only one of those that has actually worked fully is David Wagner.”

The Verdict

It’s fair to say that Huddersfield made the correct decision at the right time when it came to Schofield’s future and it was a clearly an appointment that hadn’t worked out.

As Graeme says now, the key has to be looking for an experienced manager to take over as the Terriers are no longer in a position where they can afford to be taking a risk.

Wagner does seem to have maintained a strong relationship with the club and would no doubt get fans back on side but with former managers who are held in high regard, you have to worry and wonder whether it’s best to start with something new rather than potential risk a previously good thing.

Dyche would be an excellent appointment on paper and could probably do a good job with helping Huddersfield progress but with that one, it could come down to the financial side of things.