Daniel Farke eased some of the pressure on himself with a 2-0 win away to Cardiff City on Saturday, after a week that saw Carlos Corberan linked with the Leeds United job.

The Spaniard has enjoyed a fantastic start to the season with his West Bromwich Albion team, and are still unbeaten after six games. The Baggies are currently top of the table, having dropped just two points so far, drawing 0-0 with Leeds back in August.

It has been this start, coupled with his history of working near miracles with his teams in the Championship, that has seen him linked with a move to Elland Road, despite Farke still being employed by the club.

It was revealed by Football Insider that Corberan has a £2 million release clause in his contract, an enticing revelation with his track record. However, it seems unlikely that Leeds will sack their current manager.

The Yorkshire-based club are owned by the San Francisco 49ers bosses, and they have entrusted Farke to take the Whites forward if results continue to be positive, something that has been helped by Saturday's win.

Carlton Palmer has his say on the Corberan, Farke situation

Despite the noise that has been surrounding Farke at the moment, he has been able to stay resolute, while Corberan has also continued to do his job expertly.

Former England and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Carlton Palmer, believes that the conversation about West Brom's manager being the next in line for the job at Leeds is unfair on Farke, who managed to get the team to the play-off final last season, losing to Southampton.

Although they have lost to a potential promotion contender in Burnley already, the Whites are in the play-offs currently, and with 40 matches to go, there is ample time to improve.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "I don't know where all this noise is coming from, I know there was an interest in Carlos Corberan before they appointed Daniel Farke.

"Corberan came out, and stated that he wanted to stay at West Bromwich Albion at the time, but if there was an interest, then surely they would have done that at the time when they brought Daniel Farke in.

"I think it's disrespectful. Daniel Farke took them to the play-off final and, obviously, people are disappointed that they weren't promoted last season, but he had a lot of work to do and got 90 points. If he delivers 90 points again this season, they will be promoted," he started.

"Why are they saying that he's not safe, and who is saying that? Is this coming out of Leeds or is this coming out just from the media? I mean, they've played six games, won three games, drawn two. They’ve only lost one game so far. They’re on 11 points and only five points off West Bromwich Albion after six games. So, I find it incredible that we're even having this conversation.

"Unless he's not in a position of getting Leeds promoted, that means automatic either first or second, or in the playoffs, then there should be no talk about Daniel Farke losing his job. There is an awful long way to go. I expect Leeds United to be in the shake-up coming towards the end of the season.

"Look at Luton Town, everybody's saying they've had a poor start to the season, and they're looking at Rob Edwards, but all of a sudden, they've now got them themselves in a situation where they're on seven points, they're only four points off a play-off place.

"There’s a long way to go. Patience has to be given as things develop and they will develop. As good as West Bromwich Albion have started and Sunderland have started as well and the way Blackburn Rovers have started, I fully expect Leeds United, Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton to be the ones that are challenging for the top two positions come the end of the season," Palmer concluded.

Leeds United Championship First Six Results Opponent H/A Result Portsmouth H 3-3 (D) West Brom A 0-0 (D) Sheffield Wednesday A 0-2 (W) Hull City H 2-0 (W) Burnley H 0-1 (L) Cardiff City A 0-2 (W)

Farke will still feel the pressure

The result against Cardiff has got Leeds pointing in the right direction once again, but Farke will still feel as though his job is not safe due to the pressure that comes with managing the Whites.

Elland Road is an extremely intimidating place for visiting teams, however, it can also come back to haunt the home side and their manager if performances are not up to scratch.

Farke will worry that any drop off in form could result in him potentially losing his job just a year in, and he must continue to get results to keep himself safe.

Leeds will improve as the season progresses, and signings such as Largie Ramazani look to have finally bedded in, but with the £2 million of Corberan's release clause looming in the minds of owners across the Championship, it could be a restless couple of months for the former Norwich City manager.