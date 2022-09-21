“I think it’s been quite obvious..” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit makes January transfer claim

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

In the search for success this season, Charlton Athletic appointed Ben Garner as manager during the summer and the new boss was prepared to make the necessary additions to make the team his own.

The Addicks made a good number of additions during the summer, many of which were free transfers.

However, the season hasn’t started as positively as Garner’s side would’ve initially hoped with too many draws under their belts so far leaving them sat 14th in the league.

There is still plenty of time until then but we asked FLW’s Charlton Athletic fan pundit Ben Fleming what positions need to be strengthened in January based on what he’s seen so far: “I think an obvious position that needs to be strengthened is up top, you know Miles Leaburn is good, but we need a lot more options.

“Chuks Aneke, if he’s back and fit then he’s a fantastic option at this level but it’s just unknown how much we can trust him with his injury record and Jayden Stockley our captain is obviously a good option but perhaps not the striker you want if you’re playing a 4-3-3.

“I think it’s been quite obvious that a more nimble, quicker, agile striker is perhaps what we’re after and Macauley Bonne was someone we targeted on transfer deadline day and that didn’t come through.

“I think that Ben Garner’s made it very clear that there’s not going to be anymore dipping into the free agent market after we signed Terell Thomas so yeah, I’d like to think that come January there’s money to spend or a loan move to be made to try and bring in some more firepower up top.”

The Verdict:

Out of nine league games so far this season, Charlton have failed to score more than one goal in seven of those games showing that going forward is certainly an area where the Addicks need to be looking at adding strength.

Charlton have some good goal scorers in their team and plenty of names of the scoresheet for them already this term but they do lack that someone who is able to get goals on a consistent basis and be the difference.

The club didn’t spend too much money this summer so they will be hopeful of being able to have the money to buy or at least get a good loan deal in January but in the meantime, Garner needs to work out his best option and what kind of striker he would be looking to recruit.